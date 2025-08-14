Godolphin have added a pacemaker to the field for the Juddmonte International Stakes at next week's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
Godolphin were already set to be represented by Ombudsman, the winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot before finishing a neck second to International favourite Delacroix in the Eclipse at Sandown.
There will now be two runners carrying the royal blue silks with Birr Castle expected to act as a pacemaker for the Gosdens' star as they look to put more pace to the race than there was at Sandown.
Birr Castle, a dual listed winner for Andre Fabre, will join the Clarehaven Stables team for this one race before returning to France where he most recently finished fourth in a conditions race at Chantilly in July.
Birr Castle is not the only entry to have been received from France as connections of last year's runner-up Calandagan have opted to roll the dice with Daryz.
The unbeaten colt came though a crucial piece of work with flying colours on Thursday morning to book his place on the Knavesmire.
There are nine entries for the Juddmonte International with Japanese star Danon Decile, Anmaat, See The Fire, Lambourn and Whirl the other potential candidates.
Lambourn also holds an entry for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes earlier on the card.
The dual Derby winner is one of 11 entries for the mile and a half Group 2, six of whom are trained by Aidan O'Brien.
