Which Irish horses to back at the Cheltenham Festival? Billy Nash previews the action

Timeform’s Billy Nash runs through the main Irish hopes on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, featuring a tip for one of Joseph O'Brien's in the Boodles.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Appreciate It sets the standard here and I expect him to get the Irish off to a winning start. Runner-up in the bumper last year, he has won all three starts over hurdles since and had Ballyadam, Blue Lord and Irascible behind in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown last time. It is hard to see any of that trio turning the form around and Appreciate It will be hard to pass up the hill.

Sporting Life Arkle Energumene’s absence weakens the Irish challenge significantly in the Arkle. Franco De Port did win a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas and Captain Guinness was still going well when tipping up two out in the Irish Arkle last time, but it would be a bit of a surprise if one of them were to prove too good for Shishkin. Ultima Handicap Chase Last year’s Kim Muir winner, Milan Native, is back for more and is sure to have his supporters. His last two runs are easy enough to excuse (the trip was too far the first time and he made a mistake two out when still in contention on his latest start) and he has reportedly undergone a breathing operation since last seen. Discordantly began the season in good form but his jumping has let him down of late. Champion Hurdle A strong Irish challenge is headed by the unbeaten Honeysuckle who arrives here on the back of a very impressive victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown. Successful in the Mares’ Hurdle on this card last year, she should get the strong pace she needs at this trip and is the one to beat. Of the others, Abacadabras was well beaten by the selection last time but is another who is best coming off a strong gallop and expect him to be played late. Sharjah finished second to Epatante last year and has place claims again, while James du Berlais has a bit to find on his French form but shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand on his first start for Willie Mullins.

Mares’ Hurdle Concertista ran away with the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle here last year and has improved again for the step up to two and a half miles this season. She gave weight and a beating to Minella Melody, Black Tears and My Sister Sarah at Leopardstown and may have too many gears for Roksana at this trip. Willie Mullins also saddles Great White Shark and she may well represent some each-way value. Third in the Martin Pipe last year, she has since won the Cesarewitch at Newmarket and is easily forgiven a rare poor run at Gowran last time as she clearly failed to handle the extremely testing conditions. Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle There is plenty of Irish interest here with 10 (plus one reserve) of the 22 declared trained in Ireland. Saint Sam, Busselton and Youmdor filled the frame in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last time and all three should appreciate this drop in class. Coltor appears to have been campaigned with this race in mind and should be able to make his presence felt from what looks a handy mark. It also seems significant that the headgear goes back on (won a maiden on the Flat in a first-time visor). Riviere d’Etel is the type to do better in a big-field handicap having been too free for her own good at Navan last time, but one that could go well at a big price is Druid’s Altar. A mile-and-a-half maiden winner on the Flat, he has won two of his five starts over hurdles and holds Zoffanien on Naas form. The stiff uphill finish will play to his strengths and Hugh Morgan takes a valuable 5lb off. National Hunt Chase Galvin has been prominent in the betting for this race for quite some time now and the fact that he has recently been transferred to Ian Ferguson is unlikely to have much bearing on his chance. Lord Royal is a good jumper who gives impression that this sort of trip should be within range, but the pick of the Irish quartet may well be Escaria Ten who arrives here on the back of a good second to Eklat De Rire at Naas in a race that wasn’t really run to suit.