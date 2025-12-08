Billy Loughnane rides his 200th winner of the season

Showing typically clinical timing, Loughnane delivered his partner at the right time to overhaul the front-running Villalobos and bring up the remarkable landmark.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the 19-year-old in just his third year with a licence and he told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s been on my mind since I hit 100 earlier on in the year and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my agent Tony Hind and I have to give him a massive shout out.

“All the trainers who have supported me too, George (Boughey), Charlie (Appleby) and all the team at Godolphin and I have to mention Dad (Mark Loughnane) and everyone else. I’ve had great support.

“I’m very lucky. I want to go racing every day, I want to be able to ride as much as possible and to be able to start getting quality horses too is great and what we all dream of. Next year I have some targets I want to be ticking off again, I need some more Group Ones and I’ll be trying."

And his driving ambition for the future is to become champion jockey.

“Whether it’s next year or in the years to come that is my main goal, it’s everyone's goal really and I’ll be trying to do it the best I can.

"I have some very stiff competition to try and pass but I’ll give it my best shot.”