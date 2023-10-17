Bill Baxter in good shape ahead of Carlisle reappearance

“I wouldn’t even be adverse going to Ireland after Carlisle as the ground is a big bonus if it is soft or heavy. I think he is physically stronger, and he feels better and looks better. He is only seven and there is every chance he will keep on improving. If he went and won the Colin Parker, and dotted up, then he might be better than I think he is. I suspect there will be a few more ready than him in the Colin Parker, but he will go there fit. However, he will improve for the run.”

Greatrex said: “I think the Colin Parker at Carlisle is a nice starting point for a second-season chaser and that should hopefully put him spot on for the Coral Gold Cup, but I will keep an eye on that as if the ground did dry up I wouldn’t want to run at Newbury as he is better on softer ground.

The gelded son of Milan enjoyed a profitable first season over fences after winning four of his six starts over the larger obstacles culminating with victory over the Grand National fences in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree in April.

The Lambourn handler believes the two-and-a-half-mile Listed contest at the Cumbrian track on Sunday 5th November is the ideal starting point for the seven-year-old on route to a return to Aintree in the spring, although he has warned he expects his stable star to improve for the run.

Reflecting on Bill Baxter’s success in the Topham the Grade One-winning handler admits it was a victory which was the result of a long-term plan coming to fruition.

Greatrex added: “We mapped the Topham out as a target for him at Christmas time. We thought the trip, the ground and the fences wouldn’t be an issue. Anyone that spoke to me near the race knew I thought we would be in the mix.

“When I was watching the race I thought that as long as he stood up, he was going to win. Although it is nerve-wracking watching them victory was never in doubt as he travelled so well in the race.

“I think two miles five around the Grand National course rides like three miles anywhere else, especially when the ground is on the soft side, and he wasn’t stopping as he was going away at the end.”

One thing Greatrex will not be doing is giving Bill Baxter a spin over the Grand National fences ahead of the extended four and a quarter mile test on April 13th after ruling out a tilt at the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase on December 9th.

He added: “I won’t run him in the Becher as I personally think that the three-mile two trip can bottom horses out. I don’t need to prove he jumps the fences.

“When you are in the early season, and you go there and have a hard race you are then playing catch up for the rest of the campaign.

“The Grand National will be his main aim and we will work back from there. Now they have reduced the numbers he would probably need to go up seven or eight pounds. He is rated 141 but I would say he needs to be 147 or 148.

“If he gets there soon enough, then we will have a think about what to do and it could be we then run him over hurdles after Christmas as he is only 118 in that sphere.”

Coming back in for the ride aboard Bill Baxter will be James Bowen, who Greatrex confirmed will be riding the majority of his horses this season.

He added: “He will be James Bowen’s ride, but if anything happens then Sam Twiston-Davies will ride him as he was on good on him in the Topham. James is going to ride pretty much all of our horses this season. He is pretty much second jockey to Nicky (Henderson), but it works out quite well.

“I think he is a top-quality jockey and he is full of energy. He is brave and he is brilliant over obstacles, and he is strong. He is here every Friday schooling, and he was riding most of them last season when he was fit and available.

“James has been in doing the graft. I’m a loyal type of guy and he deserves to get back on board on him as he has won twice on him. I like continuity and I like him as a person. He has been unlucky with injuries, and I think he has still got so much potential.”