Big weekend entries: Kempton preview including Adonis Hurdle

He made a winning start for the Dan Skelton team over course and distance in January and looks an exciting prospect.

Potential opponents include One Horse Town, who chased home his rival’s stablemate Maestro Conti on Festival Trials Day and has competed in most of the big juvenile races in the UK so far this term.

Nicky Henderson’s Fantasy World, disappointing at Musselburgh on Sunday, could be given a chance for quick redemption, while stablemate Mustang de Breuil won on his first start for the Seven Barrows team at Doncaster.

Allure is an interesting entry for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.