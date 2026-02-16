Menu icon
Precious Man opens his account for the Skeltons
Precious Man opens his account for the Skeltons

Big weekend entries: Kempton preview including Adonis Hurdle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon February 16, 2026 · 1h ago

Precious Man features among eight entries for the Ladbrokes Adonis Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday.

He made a winning start for the Dan Skelton team over course and distance in January and looks an exciting prospect.

Potential opponents include One Horse Town, who chased home his rival’s stablemate Maestro Conti on Festival Trials Day and has competed in most of the big juvenile races in the UK so far this term.

Nicky Henderson’s Fantasy World, disappointing at Musselburgh on Sunday, could be given a chance for quick redemption, while stablemate Mustang de Breuil won on his first start for the Seven Barrows team at Doncaster.

Allure is an interesting entry for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

Double Measure is the Skelton representative in the Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle where rivals include Elite Hurdle runner-up Hamlet’s Night, Taunton and Musselburgh winner Onlyforfrankie, Storming George and Harry Derham’s promising six-year-old Klub De Reve who was impressive when winning at this track on Boxing Day.

Paul Nicholls has put both Blueking d’Oroux and Go West in the Ladbrokes Pendil Novices’ Chase.

Jax Junior, winner of a competitive Sandown handicap from a mark of 139 for Lucy Wadham last time, is another among the entries along with Mirabad for the Skeltons. He was second to Steel Ally in the Kingmaker last time.

