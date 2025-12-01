Big three in line for Tingle Creek Chase clash at Sandown Park

Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old Jonbon ran out an eight-length winner from Quilixious in the Sandown Grade 1 last December but faces some stiff competition this time around.

The Dan Skelton-trained L'Eau du Sud and Willie Mullins Il Etait Temps have both beaten Jonbon the last time they met, in the Shloer Chase and last season's bet365 Celebration Chase respectively, and the Irish horse was last seen making a successful return to action in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase on November 6.

Jonbon's trainer Nicky Henderson said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Jonbon and Lulamba are both on schedule for Sandown on Saturday."

Regarding the potential for heavy rain in the week and whether that might be a concern, he added: "With Jonbon it certainly is, I don't think that ground (soft) at Cheltenham helped him at all. It is a wet week, I know, and I'm well aware of it."

Others engaged in Saturday's feature at the five-day stage are Boothill, Edwardstone and Libberty Hunter.

Sponsors Betfair make Il Etait Temps their odds-on favourite and spokesperson James Mackie said: "The 2025 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase sees six runners head to post at the latest declaration stage with an Irish odds-on favourite leading the betting.

"Willie Mullins' Il Etait Temps leads the betting at 4/7 having made a brilliant start to the season in the Clonmel Oil Chase and was a victor in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown last season over course and distance.

“L’Eau du Sud is the leading British hope at 11/4 for the Skeltons, with the yard looking to land another big Betfair-sponsored Saturday pot after Grey Dawning won the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.

“Dual winner of the race Jonbon is looking to take a third consecutive Betfair Tingle Creek Chase for trainer Nicky Henderson and has been the slight mover in the market at 3/1 from 7/2."