Big run expected from Docklands in LONGINES Hong Kong Mile

There will be another Eustace among the names for Sha Tin’s LONGINES Hong Kong International Races on Sunday once again with David's brother Harry hoping for a more prominent showing from his stable star Docklands.
The elder sibling of one of Hong Kong's brightest training talents has had a fine year himself, with Docklands becoming his first top-level winner in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
Now a very experienced five-year-old, he bids to improve upon last year's 12th-placed finish when tackling the HK$36 million (approx. £3.5m) G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile.
The son of Massaat was most recently a staying-on ninth behind Jantar Mantar in the G1 Mile Championship in Kyoto on 23 November.
“He ran his race,” Eustace said of the last run. “We were drawn 16 of 18, got too far back, but he came home well. When I looked at the result again, the winner won by a couple of lengths but we weren't far away from actually being involved with the rest. I think with a better draw, we'd have been among them. So, we're very happy and it was a brilliant experience."
Looking towards his challenge at Sha Tin, Eustace points to some encouraging factors.
“Last year was maybe a messy second half of the year for him because we were tilting towards the Cox (Plate, G1) over 2040m,” he said.
“He ran well in the Queen Anne, then City Of Troy's Juddmonte International, then the Cox Plate, took on Via Sistina again in the Champion Stakes, then went back to a sharp mile in Hong Kong.
“I feel this year versus last year, he's obviously a better horse and more consistent and competitive at the top level.
“I hope it's stood him in good stead for travelling again. If we could get an OK draw, I think he could show up a bit better than he did last year, that's for sure.”
Docklands has arrived ahead of all the visiting brigade and made the short journey through Asia last week.
“He took the travelling very well and looks very fresh and well,” Eustace said.
“He had his first day on the track last Wednesday (3 December), he obviously ran (recently), so he's fit and we're really just ticking him over until a week Sunday (14 December). He might have a little leg-stretch this Wednesday or Thursday (10 or 11 December) but that'll be about it.”
It will be a family reunion for the popular Eustace brothers, although a battle between the pair on the track might have to wait for another year.
“I believe my brother (David) is going to have a runner (Massive Sovereign) in the 2000m race (HK$40 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup) - he nearly had a runner in the mile race which would have been even more fun,” Eustace said.
“To both be involved in a day like this is just fantastic for the pair of us. And if we can pick up a bit of prize-money that would be super.”
