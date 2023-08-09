Big Rock ready to roll in Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

Big Rock will bid for Group One glory in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.
The Christopher Head-trained Rock Of Gibraltar colt has had a superb season so far, starting off with a wide-margin handicap success before progressing up the levels in a three-race winning streak.
The first leg of the hat-trick was the Listed Prix Maurice Caillault, which he won by four and a half lengths, after which he took in the Group Three Prix la Force and was a comfortable winner again.
At the same level he landed the Prix de Guiche by an unchallenged three lengths and the following month he stepped up to an extended 10 furlongs for the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, running a huge race from the front before Arc favourite Ace Impact ran him down.
Another big-race tilt now awaits for the three-year-old, back to a mile against the likes of Kevin Ryan’s Queen Anne winner Triple Time.
“He’s going to run on Sunday at Deauville, everything is all right with him,” said Head.
“He is in good form and we are pretty optimistic about his run in the Jacques le Marois.
“He has been working well and we are looking forward to having another Group One run with him.
“He takes his racing very well and is a very nice horse.”
Paddy Power: 11/4 Inspiral, 3 Triple Time, 4 Erevann, Light Infantry, 5 Marhaba Ya Sanafi, 6 Big Rock, Good Guess, 8 Life In Motion, 10 Hi Royal, Onesto, 16 Angers, 20 Belbek
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.