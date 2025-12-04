Big races, trends and horses to follow during busy month of December

Robbie Lee looks ahead to some of the highest-profile jumps races coming up in the merry month of December.

Christmas is coming and we are gifted top-quality racing all throughout the month. From Aintree to Kempton, there are some thrilling contests coming up which will produce competitive races at the very highest level of jumps racing. Here's an overview of what's coming up this month.

William Hill Becher Chase, Aintree - December 6 The second of the five races run over the National fences at Aintree is the £150,000 contest over three miles and two-furlongs. This race is a big stamina and jumping test, where runners have to jump 21 fences. It has gone on to produce two Grand National winners down the line in Amberleigh House (2001) and Silver Birch (2001). Key stats to note: Prep runs make a big difference - 12 of the last 15 winners of the race have had the benefit of a run in either October or November. One for the light weights - 12 of the last 15 winners carried 10-12 or less. High ratings often struggle - 1 of the last 25 winners was rated 150 or more (Blaklion off a mark of 153). On the shortlist: GABORIOT (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Nudged up only two pounds for his second-place finish in the Grand Sefton over the National fences and a shorter two-mile five-furlong trip. Carrying bottom weight and ground versatile, there is a lot to like about this gelding. MR VANGO (Sara Bradstock) A remarkable season last year saw this nine-year-old win all three starts including the Peter Marsh and the Midlands National. He now must carry top weight and run off a hefty mark of 152 but he stays and jumps for fun and will be an intriguing runner at the head of the market.

December Gold Cup Handicap Chase, Cheltenham - December 13 A two mile four-and-a-half-furlong trip on the New Course at Cheltenham worth £125,000 is one the highlights of the December meeting. It is a race often seen contested by horses who had run in the Paddy Power, and this is the same story where many of the runners are entered to run at the track once again. Key stats to note: Course form key - 13 of the last 15 winners had finished in the first three at Cheltenham at some stage in their career before landing this contest. Avoid the market leader - only one outright favourite has won this contest since 1997 when Poquelin justified 7/2 favouritism to win. Follow the Paddy Power Gold Cup runners - 6 of the last 8 winners of the race had contested in the Paddy Power the month before. On the shortlist: GLENGOULY (Faye Bramley) The ex-Willie Mullins gelding is rated 25 pounds lower than his peak mark for Mullins and the spark seems to be back for the new trainer. Third at Aintree followed by fourth at Cheltenham only eight days later. That run may have come too quick, but he landed in front but just got ran down towards the finish. If he can sneak in off bottom weight, he is shortlist material. JAGWAR (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Unbeaten in two starts at the track including when landing the Plate at the Festival and now rated nine pounds higher for it. The current ante-post favourite will have to overcome a 275-day absence and a career-high mark but if able to do so, he will be a live contender for JP McManus. KIM ROQUE (Joseph O’Brien) A bit of an unknown within the field having only ran once in Britain after moving from French trainer Daniela Mele. He made his debut at the November meeting when beaten only three lengths. Representing some of the biggest owners (Ronnie Bartlett, Justin Carthy, and Paul Shanahan), he could be interesting off a mark of 128.

Jagwar beats Thecompanysergeant

Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, Ascot - December 20 A £125,000 contest over hurdles and the minimum trip of two miles, the Ladbrokes is often seen hosting horses who are off the back of a run in the Greatwood at Cheltenham. First run in only 2001, it is a relatively new contest for the early stages of the season, but it is always very competitive. Key stats to note: Seven Barrows form - Nicky Henderson has won this contest five times, more than any other trainer. Not for the favourite backers - only 1 of the last 21 winners from the race were outright favourites. The youth prevail - 13 of the last 16 winners of the contest were all aged 6 or under. On the shortlist: ALEXEI (Joe Tizzard) Already a course and distance winner this season when winning a £60,000 contest in November. 15 days later he was a brilliant winner of the Greatwood, storming clear to win by six lengths. Already up 20 pounds since the Ascot victory, he will have to overcome a career high mark but will be a big shout to continue his great season. JOYEUSE (Nicky Henderson) A live Henderson contender could come in the form of Joyeuse who will be trying to continue the trainer’s good form in the race. A fantastic eight-length winner of the William Hill Hurdle in February is the highlight so far but there may well be more to come for the mare. She was put away over fences by a potential smart horse and looks to potentially revert to hurdles for this contest. The striking grey will be a big contender if lining up. INDEEVAR BLEU (Olly Murphy) A lightly raced seven-year-old for the Murphy team, and one who could be smart. He was second in the Gerry Feilden in his seasonal reappearance and was only raised three pounds for that run. A horse who would carry relatively light weight and could be of great interest for this top trainer.

Alexei (right( - goes to the front in the Greatwood

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, Kempton - December 26 The £250,000 contest is the highlight of the festive period; it is one of the top races in the staying chase division which always had a star-studded field. It is very often you see a Gold Cup contender appearing from the race come the evening of Boxing Day. Once again, the current 20 entered are all top-quality horses within the division and on paper this looks a potentially cracking renewal. Key stats to note: Paul Nicholls, the king of Kempton - Nicholls has won the race 13 times, including with the great Kauto Star winning a record five times. Grade One form - 14 of the last 15 winners were already Grade 1 winners, only Clan Des Obeaux (2018) hadn't won one before landing the King George. Proven stayers - only three of the last 20 winners had not won over a minimum trip of three miles. On the shortlist: GAELIC WARRIOR (Willie Mullins) Winner of a John Durkan for the ages beating Fact To File by a neck in a thrilling duel. This five-time Grade One winner is of major interest for the race sporting the famous colours of Rich Ricci. JANGO BAIE (Nicky Henderson) He was absolutely fantastic when winning the 1965 Chase at Ascot in late-November, putting Gidleigh Park away by nine lengths. Won an Arkle, when clearly running over an inadequate trip, he looked beaten turning in but flew home to get in front just before the line. He looks tailor-made for this contest and could take a lot of beating. THE JUKEBOX MAN (Ben Pauling) Did the job well on his reappearance at Haydock when beating Iroko by two lengths. He was foot perfect at every fence and owner Harry Redknapp has every reason to look forward to seeing how he fares in this race. DJELO (Venetia Williams) An impressive Charlie Hall Chase winner who looks set to defend his title in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon this weekend. The trainer has mentioned a potential swing in the King George, presuming her stable star comes and wins on Sunday.

Gaelic Warrior, ridden by Paul Townend, on the way to winning the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase