Big-race reaction: Nashwa wins Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket

The continuous rain had softened the ground and conditions were pretty unpleasant, but that's the only note of caution in taking a positive view of the form.

Nashwa , with a fine turn of foot when she is on song, has long hinted that she might have a very smart effort in her; in sweeping aside her rivals in the Falmouth Stakes to score by five lengths she produced just that.

That such an effort came after defeats at odds on on her first two starts of the campaign is perhaps also a reason to take a lower view.

However, Nashwa had looked rusty in France on her return and perhaps a steadily-run affair on the all-weather didn't suit her last time.

Here she travelled smoothly under a patient ride and quickened away in the final furlong after making good progress to the heels of the leaders two out.

A look at the result backs up a positive view. The field for the Falmouth was a representative one and there is nothing shown by those left in her wake to suggest anything other than improved form from the winner.

That Nashwa could produce this effort at a mile after her previous best efforts had come at a mile and a quarter opens other options for her.

A clash with her stable-companion Integral might be quite the match up.