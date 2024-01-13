Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mystical Power impresses at Galway
Mystical Power impresses at Galway

Big-race preview & tips: Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle

By Sporting Life
15:02 · SAT January 13, 2024

We have tips, views from connections and key video replays for the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown on Sunday.

1.35 Punchestown Sky Bet Moscow Flyer

David Ord - Mystical Power

He's some pedigree to live up to being a son of Galileo and Annie Power but MYSTICAL POWER has made an exciting start to his career and can take this step up in grade in his stride.

Willie Mullins' charge left his winning bumper debut behind when running out a taking winner at Galway on his hurdling debut this summer and it was interesting how strong he was in the ante-post market for last week's Lawlor's of Naas before the race was rescheduled. Switched here, he has the form to play a leading role with the potential to take another big step forward too.

Ben Linfoot - Mystical Power

It looks significant that MYSTICAL POWER was rerouted from the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle over 2m4f to this two-mile contest and Willie Mullins' horse is expected to maintain his progression. The son of Annie Power made mistakes on his way to victory on his hurdling debut at Galway back in July but he hinted at having the sort of engine you'd hope he would given his breeding.

Get Stuck In - S2 Ep 8 - The latest update from Patrick Mullins

Timeform Top Rated

Mystical Power (one pound clear)

Moscow Flyer ratings

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Very Weak

Moscow Flyer pace map

What the connections say

Willie Mullins - Lombron: "He won well at Thurles on his first start for us and I think he’s come on for that. If two miles isn’t too sharp for him, he’s going to be there or thereabouts."

Willie Mullins - Mystical Power: "We diverted him from the rescheduled Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas to this track. He looks like he might need a longer trip but with his pedigree and drying ground at Punchestown he’s going to very competitive. Hopefully both of my runners can step up to the mark here. They’re two nice horses."

Gordon Elliott - Jigoro: "He’s in good form and it’s a good race. He’d a good performance the last day in Navan. I’m happy with him.”

Download the Sporting Life App

Key Video Form

MYSTICAL POWER, 1st, Galway, 31/7/23

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

JIGORO, 1st, Navan, 9/12/23

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

LOMBRON, 1st, Thurles, 30/11/23

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

FASCILE MODE. 4th, Leopardstown, 27/12/23

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING