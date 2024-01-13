Big-race preview & tips: Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle

We have tips, views from connections and key video replays for the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown on Sunday.

1.35 Punchestown Sky Bet Moscow Flyer David Ord - Mystical Power

He's some pedigree to live up to being a son of Galileo and Annie Power but MYSTICAL POWER has made an exciting start to his career and can take this step up in grade in his stride. Willie Mullins' charge left his winning bumper debut behind when running out a taking winner at Galway on his hurdling debut this summer and it was interesting how strong he was in the ante-post market for last week's Lawlor's of Naas before the race was rescheduled. Switched here, he has the form to play a leading role with the potential to take another big step forward too. Ben Linfoot - Mystical Power

It looks significant that MYSTICAL POWER was rerouted from the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle over 2m4f to this two-mile contest and Willie Mullins' horse is expected to maintain his progression. The son of Annie Power made mistakes on his way to victory on his hurdling debut at Galway back in July but he hinted at having the sort of engine you'd hope he would given his breeding.

Timeform Top Rated Mystical Power (one pound clear)

Timeform Pace Map Pace Forecast : Very Weak

What the connections say Willie Mullins - Lombron: "He won well at Thurles on his first start for us and I think he’s come on for that. If two miles isn’t too sharp for him, he’s going to be there or thereabouts." Willie Mullins - Mystical Power: "We diverted him from the rescheduled Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas to this track. He looks like he might need a longer trip but with his pedigree and drying ground at Punchestown he’s going to very competitive. Hopefully both of my runners can step up to the mark here. They’re two nice horses." Gordon Elliott - Jigoro: "He’s in good form and it’s a good race. He’d a good performance the last day in Navan. I’m happy with him.”

Key Video Form MYSTICAL POWER, 1st, Galway, 31/7/23

JIGORO, 1st, Navan, 9/12/23

LOMBRON, 1st, Thurles, 30/11/23

FASCILE MODE. 4th, Leopardstown, 27/12/23