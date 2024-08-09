Big-race preview & tips: Keeneland Phoenix Stakes

We have tips, views from connections and key video replays for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

4.35 Curragh - Keeneland Phoenix Stakes Timeform verdict

WHISTLEJACKET looks a high-class sprinter in the making and can emulate his brother Little Big Bear and rise up in the Phoenix. The unbeaten Babouche is feared most after her gutsy success in the Anglesey.

Timeform Top Rated Whistlejacket one pound clear

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Even Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : So long as the leaders don’t do too much in front the prospects of WHISTLEJACKET (IRE) rather than SHADOW ARMY should be still be boosted. Individual Price Hint : WHISTLEJACKET (IRE) can be expected to be up with the pace but despite the anticipated pace forecast could well trade much lower than his Betfair SP.

What the connections say Five years on from landing the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh with Siskin, Ger Lyons and owners Juddmonte are back for more with the high-class filly Babouche. Siskin of course would go on to scoop Classic honours as a three-year-old and they look to have another top prospect on their hands in the daughter of Kodiac, who has successfully taken on the colts once already this season. After opening her account in style at Cork in June, she marched on to the Anglesey Stakes last month, where she kept on gamely to see off Camille Pissarro by half a length. With Group Three honours secured on that occasion, Babouche now takes the step up to the highest level bidding to become the first filly since La Collina in 2011 to scoop the prestigious juvenile contest. Lyons said: “I’m looking forward to it and if she’s placed in the first three, we’re delighted. We can then decide if we stay at the trip for the Cheveley Park or go to the Moyglare. She’s a horse I’ve always liked and if you like them, you can’t be afraid to get beat.”



Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon added: “When they are in good form and they are ready to go, you have got to go where the races are. We would love to be taking on fillies, but the race is there against the colts and it is close to home, so we will give it a good go. “She is in good form and came out of her last race well. She’s a nice filly and hopefully she can step up to Group One level, but it’s the next step and we will have to see how we get on. “The signals Ger has always been getting is that she could be a very good filly and she has a great temperament and plenty of ability. She was a Group Three winner on her last start, which tells you she is a good filly, but it’s another jump up and we’ll find out more on Saturday. “Her sister Zarinsk has been a brilliant filly for us the last two years, so it is nice to see the family continuing on with Babouche and hopefully she can enhance her profile on Saturday.” Babouche is not the only filly in the line-up, with Aidan O’Brien’s Heavens Gate making a swift return to the track having landed the valuable Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on Monday. She also has some smart form against her own sex at both Royal Ascot and Newmarket to her name, but chief Ballydoyle hopes belong with Whistlejacket. The mount of Ryan Moore let favourite-backers down when sent off a well-fancied market leader for the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting, but produced a picture-perfect display when upped to six furlongs for the July Stakes, making all for a cosy victory at Newmarket. “He’s in good form and everything has gone well with him since the last day,” said O’Brien. “We’re happy with him and whatever the ground will be, he’ll be fine. He seemed happier over six furlongs last time than the five at Ascot, so we’re hoping he’ll run well.” Moore told Betfair: “He appreciated the step back up to six furlongs in the July Stakes last month and it was nice to see the form of that race being boosted with the third, Aomori City, winning the Vintage stakes at Goodwood and the second, Billboard Star, ran well in the Richmond at the same track. “You have to respect Ger Lyons’ filly, Babouche, who’s two for two, but despite showing greenness in Newmarket, my lad won well and he sets the standard here.” Of his other runner, O’Brien said: “Heavens Gate only ran the other day. Her canters have been building up every day and if she’s OK, she’ll run.”

Our star columnist guides you through his runners



Bucanero Fuerte went into Amo Racing folklore when providing Kia Joorabchian’s racing operation with their first Group One success in this race 12 months ago. Alongside trainer Adrian Murray, the owners try to do the double with the consistent Arizona Blaze, who has a course and distance success in the Marble Hill Stakes to his name. Murray said: “We have some very fond memories of last year and Arizona Blaze is in good order. He has a tough task ahead, but we have him freshened up now and hopefully he can run a big race. His course and distance form is a help to him and on ratings, all bar one horse (Whistlejacket), he’s bang there with the rest.” Richard Fahey’s Robert Papin runner-up Shadow Army is the sole British raider in the line-up and is a colt getting better with every tiny bit of experience gained. “Richard is very happy with Shadow Army, he’s a slow learner – he’s getting better with each run,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing. “This is a big ask, but it’s a tight field and I think the stiff six furlongs at the Curragh will suit him.” Joseph O’Brien’s Rudi’s Apple completes the field and takes a huge step up in class after winning a course and distance nursery most recently. O’Brien said: “He’s in good shape. On ratings, he’s entitled to be in the field, although he has a bit to find with some of the principals. He’s progressive and hopefully he runs a good race.”

Key Video Form Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes, Newmarket 11th July - Whistlejacket 1st

Norfolk Stakes, Royal Ascot 20th June - Arizona Blaze 3rd, Whistlejacket 4th

Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes, Curragh 21st July - Babouche 1st

Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes, Naas 5th August - Heavens Gate 1st