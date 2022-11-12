Big-race preview & tip: Unibet Greatwood Hurdle

We have a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays for Sunday's Unibet Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Harry Fry landed a big handicap on the Flat last weekend and might be able to land another nice prize here courtesy of GIN COCO, who surely has more to come after only 5 career starts. Irish raiders Thousand Tears, who is having his first hurdle outing for Emmet Mullins, and Dads Lad, a chase winner here at the October meeting, head the many possible dangers along with Alan King's Harbour Lake.
Pace Forecast : Very Strong
Specific Pace Hint : Horses ridden with restraint have a statistically better record at this trip here than those ridden prominently so with the pace expected to be unrelenting the scenario should suit PLAYFUL SAINT (FR) and not I LIKE TO MOVE IT.
Individual Price Hint : FIRST IMPRESSION (IRE) is likely to take up a position at the rear so in view of how things promise to unfold isn't one to give up on early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.
Patrick Mulllins (Dads Lad) - "The formbook says he is better over fences and his hurdles mark went up four pounds for winning a chase the other day. We are lower still over hurdles but I think the two mile handicap hurdle division is stronger than the two mile handicap chase one.
"It's a £100,000 race, he's in the form of his life. He has a nice weight of 11 stone although you'd love to be getting in a bit lighter. It would be great if he could finish in the first four and you have to take your chance in these big pots."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
