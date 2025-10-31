Big-race preview & free tip: Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby

We have a tip, view from connections and key video replays for Saturday's Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Timeform selection 2.57 Wetherby - PROTEKTORAT

The one who appeals most is PROTEKTORAT, who was unsuccessful when bidding to defend his Ryanair Chase crown during the spring, but he followed that with a solid effort in defeat at Aintree and the 10-y-o is likely to benefit from this step back up in trip. Hewick warmed up for this assignment with a hurdles success at Thurles and he is next on the list ahead of Pic d'Orhy, who will be a danger to all if his stamina passes the test. Last year's winner The Real Whacker also merits respect.

Timeform Top Rated - Protektorat (2lbs clear)

Charlie Hall Timeform ratings

Timeform Pace Info

Charlie Hall Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Even Specific Pace Hint : Prominent racers are usually favoured here and given the pace forecast isn’t a very strong one PROTEKTORAT (FR) looks to have more going for it than DJELO (FR). Individual Price Hint : N/A

Dan Skelton - high hopes for Protektorat

What The Trainers Say Dan Skelton - Protektorat writing on Ladbrokes blog: "We've then got Protektorat in the Charlie Hall. Hopefully they get a little bit of rain overnight and the ground is on the easier side. He doesn't carry a Class 1 penalty, which obviously he has done for pretty much all of his life. He won a good race last year, but it actually wasn't a Class 1, strangely, so he doesn't get a penalty. "That means he does get weight off a good few here, and taking everything into consideration, he's probably the one to beat. We've done plenty with him this autumn in preparation for this. With him being an older horse, we wanted to make sure he was ready. So hopefully there’s a big run on the cards."

Pic D'Orhy is in control at Ascot

Paul Nicholls - Pic D'Orhy, writing on Betfair blog: "He's a fantastic horse, all those races he's won for us, Aintree, Ascot, and places like that, he won the Betfair Hurdle, he's a great horse, and he's a great horse fresh, he's won first time up four times. He loves decent ground, he seems very well at home. Obviously, he's not getting any younger, he's 10-years-old. I was surprised to see that we have to give Protektorat 6lbs, who won that very valuable race at Windsor last year, so how you get away with winning a race worth about £175k and not get a penalty is a little bit odd. I was thinking that we would be level weights, then I realised the conditions, and we've got to give Protektorat 6lbs which won't be easy. "But Protektorat, historically, has always needed a little bit of a run, and in my view, has always wanted plenty of cut in the ground. There's a couple other horses in there with chances, obviously. Last year's winner (The Real Whacker), Hewick, he's always thereabouts on decent ground. "t's a competitive little race, but I'm very happy with Pic D'orhy, he's in good shape. I can't do any more with him. He had an away day to prepare for this so I can't do any more. "Three miles is open to debate, he's never been three miles so that's the only question, but he stays on very strongly at Ascot over two-and-three-quarter miles, so I don't see it being a problem. It might even bring out some more improvement." Key video form Protektorat - 2nd Melling Chase Aintree

Hewick - Won Thurles 16th October

Pic D'Orhy - Won Betfair Ascot Chase

Djelo - Won Denman Chase