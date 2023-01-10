We round up the notable horses among this week's entries, including Saturday's big meetings at Warwick and Kempton.

Thursday Newcastle’s Flat card features a conditions race over a mile and a quarter with some smart older performers entered up. They include the John & Thady Gosden pair Harrovian and Forest of Dean who finished third and fifth respectively in a listed race at Lingfield in November which has thrown up some winners since. This looks a bit less competitive, though handicappers King of The South and Via Serendepity are talented all-weather performers, the latter shaping like the best horse at the weights when a close third in a useful contest at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day. Catterick’s North Yorkshire Grand National will take some getting, though conditions will suit top-weight The Galloping Bear who might have made the frame in the Welsh National last time but for falling four out. Lower down the weights, Sam’s Adventure was another who failed to complete last time but attracted support at Haydock and has dropped a long way in the handicap since his last win in the 2021 Eider. Also proven over long distances is Eclair de Guye who made the frame in two other ‘Nationals’ last month, the London and Lincolnshire editions at Sandown and Market Rasen respectively. Over in Ireland, Clonmel’s card includes the Munster Hurdle, a conditions event which looks a good opportunity for the ante-post favourite for the Betfair Hurdle, Gaelic Warrior, to follow up a very wide-margin win in a maiden at Tramore last month. He only just failed to land a gamble in last season’s Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival.

Friday Some above-average juveniles look set to contest Huntingdon’s Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle. Perseus Way sets the standard judged on his third place in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last time, though Samuel Spade and Chaos Control, who finished one-two on their hurdling debuts at Kempton the same day and Start In Front and Polyphonic, winners at Wetherby and Fontwell respectively just after Christmas, all have some potential. For the second day running, Newcastle stage a good-quality conditions race, this one over a mile. Fox Tal has as much ability as any in this field but plenty of temperament to go with it, while a lengthy absence coupled with his best form being over further makes him look opposable here. More interesting are Excel Power and Intuitive who weren’t beaten far in a handicap at Wolverhampton last time. Saturday - Warwick The Classic Handicap Chase is the big betting race at Warwick, with thorough stayer Lord du Mesnil one who’ll be very well suited by all the rain this week. He’s kept good company for Richard Hobson since winning the Grand National Trial at Haydock in 2021 and shaped encouragingly with his sights lowered a bit at Bangor in November, without his usual headgear, when runner-up to subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos. He was reunited there with Paul O’Brien who struck up a good partnership with him earlier in his career so that would be an encouraging jockey booking. Chris Honour has a couple of interesting entries in the lightly-weighted Tile Tapper, who would be trying a new trip here but saw out three miles well last time when chasing home Remastered at Kempton (where he also has an entry on Saturday), and Grumpy Charley who proved again that he goes well in the mud when winning the Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury with a strong staying performance two weeks ago. Other entries to note include Threeunderthrufive, successful in the novice chase on this card last year, Movethechains who was a well-held fifth in the Welsh National last time after an absence but still has potential and last season’s Welsh National winner Iwilldoit who has been sidelined since. After Threeunderthrufive last year, Paul Nicholls has a couple of options in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices’ Chase, including Complete Unknown who made a winning debut over fences with some accurate jumping at Ffos Las last month and looks sure to improve, particularly coming back up in trip here. Galia des Liteaux is much better than her performance in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton last time would suggest, when her jumping let her down, while Gordon Elliott could make this more competitive if sending over either Minella Crooner or The Goffer who have options in Ireland too this weekend but would need respecting here. The other Grade 2 on the card is the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle with plenty of promising sorts among the entries. Elliott has options here too, including Landrake who has won both his starts over hurdles in Ireland, while Knowsley Road, winner of both his hurdles at Chepstow this season, could represent Nicholls whose novice hurdlers have carried all before them in recent weeks. Ginny’s Destiny was a ready winner over course and distance for Tom Lacey in November and is interesting up in grade, while Grey Dawning landed a gamble in a handicap at Kempton on Boxing Day and continues to go the right way for Dan Skelton.