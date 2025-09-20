Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Big Mojo wins the Sprint Cup
Big Mojo wins the Sprint Cup

Big Mojo set to travel if ground at Ascot too soft

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sat September 20, 2025 · 5h ago

Mick Appleby has raised the prospect of star sprinter Big Mojo taking an end of year trip to Hong Kong.

This year’s Betfair Sprint Cup winner is on course to back up his breakthrough Group One success at Haydock Park at the same level in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 18th.

However, should a potential trip to the Berkshire venue not materialise Appleby is considering options abroad for the Mohaather colt.

Among the races Appleby is looking at are the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar on November 1st and the Longines Hong Kong Sprint on December 14th.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

Appleby said: “Big Mojo is very good and hopefully we will go to Ascot if it dries up. Ascot is the plan, but it will all depend on the ground. He can run over five or six furlongs as he is pretty versatile between the two trips. It depends what track you are on really.

“If the ground goes at Ascot we might possibly look at going abroad. That could either be for the Breeders’ Cup or possibly Hong Kong, where we have had an invite out there. Or we might wait to go to Dubai next year. We have got a few options.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING