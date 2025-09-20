Big Mojo set to travel if ground at Ascot too soft

Mick Appleby has raised the prospect of star sprinter Big Mojo taking an end of year trip to Hong Kong.

This year’s Betfair Sprint Cup winner is on course to back up his breakthrough Group One success at Haydock Park at the same level in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 18th. However, should a potential trip to the Berkshire venue not materialise Appleby is considering options abroad for the Mohaather colt. Among the races Appleby is looking at are the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar on November 1st and the Longines Hong Kong Sprint on December 14th.