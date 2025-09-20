Big Mojo set to travel if ground at Ascot too soft

Mick Appleby has raised the prospect of star sprinter Big Mojo taking an end of year trip to Hong Kong.
This year’s Betfair Sprint Cup winner is on course to back up his breakthrough Group One success at Haydock Park at the same level in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 18th.
However, should a potential trip to the Berkshire venue not materialise Appleby is considering options abroad for the Mohaather colt.
Among the races Appleby is looking at are the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar on November 1st and the Longines Hong Kong Sprint on December 14th.
Appleby said: “Big Mojo is very good and hopefully we will go to Ascot if it dries up. Ascot is the plan, but it will all depend on the ground. He can run over five or six furlongs as he is pretty versatile between the two trips. It depends what track you are on really.
“If the ground goes at Ascot we might possibly look at going abroad. That could either be for the Breeders’ Cup or possibly Hong Kong, where we have had an invite out there. Or we might wait to go to Dubai next year. We have got a few options.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.