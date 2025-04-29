Big Mojo set for Commonwealth Cup trial at Ascot

Trained by Mick Appleby, Big Mojo won only one of his four juvenile starts but was highly tried after finishing second in a Beverley maiden on debut.

Appleby pitched Big Mojo in at the deep end on his second start and the son of Mohaather proved to be far from out of his depth in winning the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Three defeats followed but they came in the Gimcrack Stakes and Flying Childers (both Group 2) before a one length fourth in the Grade One Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar.

This will be Big Mojo's first run since a wind operation and Wednesday's contest, better known as the Pavilion Stakes, will be only his second start over six furlongs but Marquand believes the trip will suit.

"From sitting on him last year I always felt six would be his forte this year if he's strengthened and reports from the team are that he has," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"Obviously Mick's done exceptionally well the last couple of years with these sprinters.

"He's a very fast horse. It was interesting, I never got that real turn and burn feel off him; he always felt as though that extra furlong might help him. An Ascot six is stiff but he's going to be a good horse this year I'm sure and hopefully he can get the year off to a flying start."

This will be the last year that Royal Ascot Trials Day will be held in its midweek slot as, following a fixture exchange with Musselburgh racecourse, the meeting will move to the Friday of the same week permanently from 2026.

The transfer has been approved by the British Horseracing Authority and the Flat Pattern Committee with the race programme remaining exactly the same. The meeting, Friday 1st May in 2026, will also feature live on ITV Racing as part of their coverage of the opening day of the Guineas Festival from Newmarket.

Richard Willoughby, of ITV Racing, said: “We are delighted to be showing some of the feature races from Royal Ascot Trials Day in 2026.

"Outstanding contests in their own right, these races have provided important pointers to the Royal Meeting in the past and will enhance our coverage on Day One of Newmarket's three-day Guineas meeting.”