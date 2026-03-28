Big Gossey wins Gladness again as Albert Einstein flops on reappearance

Aidan O'Brien's son of Wootton Bassett commanded all the pre-race attention after being punted into 7/2 for the Betfred 2000 Guineas from 9/1 after the trainer talked up his chance at his media day earlier in the month.

Indeed, he was 1/3 for the Gladness Stakes on Friday evening ahead of his first run in 307 days, but he drifted markedly in the betting and went off the 11/10 favourite.

Keen under Ryan Moore in the early stages, he had to work to get into things from off the pace but never picked up and finished a disappointing sixth.

Meanwhile, Big Gossey was all heart on the front end and he pulled clear of East Hampton (9/1) to win by a length and a half with Albert Einstein's stablemate Neolithic (28/1) in third.

Bookmaker reaction was swift, with Albert Einstein pushed out to 16/1 for the 2000 Guineas by Sky Bet and Paddy Power.