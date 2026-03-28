Big Gossey wins Gladness again as Albert Einstein flops on reappearance

Big Gossey (25/1) won the Listed 1xBet.ie Supports Irish Racing Gladness Stakes for the second year running at the Curragh as Albert Einstein was well beaten.
Aidan O'Brien's son of Wootton Bassett commanded all the pre-race attention after being punted into 7/2 for the Betfred 2000 Guineas from 9/1 after the trainer talked up his chance at his media day earlier in the month.
Indeed, he was 1/3 for the Gladness Stakes on Friday evening ahead of his first run in 307 days, but he drifted markedly in the betting and went off the 11/10 favourite.
Keen under Ryan Moore in the early stages, he had to work to get into things from off the pace but never picked up and finished a disappointing sixth.
Meanwhile, Big Gossey was all heart on the front end and he pulled clear of East Hampton (9/1) to win by a length and a half with Albert Einstein's stablemate Neolithic (28/1) in third.
Bookmaker reaction was swift, with Albert Einstein pushed out to 16/1 for the 2000 Guineas by Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
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