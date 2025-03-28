Big Gossey takes Curragh tally to eight with Gladness Stakes success

Big Gossey was headed close home when third in a six-furlong handicap at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago but he was not to be denied in this seven-furlong event as he managed to fend off Camille Pissarro by half a length. Officer, who like the runner-up is trained by Aidan O'Brien, was a further half length back in third after also holding every chance inside the final furlong.

The eight-year-old Big Gossey, who has been trained throughout his career by Charles O'Brien, first won at the Curragh on his three-year-old reappearance in 2020 and has won at the track every subsequent season. This was a first win at listed level.

Karl Burke's raider Poet Master, sent off the 13/8 favourite, was very quickly away and made the running with Big Gossey, a 7/1 shot, ridden prominently as usual in third. However, Poet Master began to struggle with more than a couple of furlongs still to run and he was readily headed by Big Gossey who arrived travelling well under Billy Lee.

Camille Pissarro, ridden patiently by Ryan Moore on his first start since winning the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, picked up well from the rear and challenged between rivals inside the final furlong but couldn't quite get on terms with the game winner. He was carrying a 5 lb penalty for his win on Arc day.