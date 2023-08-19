Mick Appleby’s speedy two-year-old won the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot by three lengths and then followed up at Goodwood in the Molecomb.

He was ridden in both those victories by Jason Hart but he understandably maintains his partnership with John Quinn’s Highfield Princess.

As a result Atzeni, who will take up a licence in Hong Kong soon, has stepped in to fill the breach.

“He’s in good order. He did a good piece of work this morning and he’ll probably have one more piece of work on Wednesday. I’m delighted with him,” said Appleby.

“It’s a long time since a two-year-old has won the Nunthorpe Kingsgate Native, 2007). So, yes, it’s a big ask for him, but hopefully he’s going there with a very good chance at the weights. Jason doesn’t ride as he is on Highfield Princess. Andrea Atzeni rides.”