Big Evs has been supplemented for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday – where Andrea Atzeni will ride.
Mick Appleby’s speedy two-year-old won the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot by three lengths and then followed up at Goodwood in the Molecomb.
He was ridden in both those victories by Jason Hart but he understandably maintains his partnership with John Quinn’s Highfield Princess.
As a result Atzeni, who will take up a licence in Hong Kong soon, has stepped in to fill the breach.
“He’s in good order. He did a good piece of work this morning and he’ll probably have one more piece of work on Wednesday. I’m delighted with him,” said Appleby.
“It’s a long time since a two-year-old has won the Nunthorpe Kingsgate Native, 2007). So, yes, it’s a big ask for him, but hopefully he’s going there with a very good chance at the weights. Jason doesn’t ride as he is on Highfield Princess. Andrea Atzeni rides.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Big Evs is the only two-year-old in contention, but there are several three-year-olds, including the King’s Stand winner Bradsell.
Aesop’s Fables, Dramatised, Queen Me and The Antarctic are others engaged for the Classic generation, with Highfield Princess, Khaadem, Regional and Twilight Calls all among the 19 possibles remaining.
Elsewhere on the card, Ralph Beckett has supplemented King’s Gamble for the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org