Richard Fahey column: Weekend runners

This looks like the QIPCO 1000 Guineas itself. There aren’t many missing – the Irish fillies and Fev Rover apart – and it looks very strong.

Our filly is pleasing us. She’s never one who has shown a lot at home, last season if you’d asked me is she a Group One filly on what we see at Musley Bank I’d have been surprised. But she is and ran very well in the Cheveley Park on her final start.

She’s got her summer coat and looks fantastic so is ready for the test. Paul Hanagan is adamant she’ll stay and on pedigree there’s every chance. She’s related to mile-and-a-quarter and even a one mile five winner and she’s a great mind to get the trip. She loves to slot in and come off the pace and that will give her every chance.

15:20 Newbury - Rhythm Master