Richard Fahey column: Weekend runners

It's a big weekend for columnist with Umm Kulthum and Rhythm Master reappearing in the Newbury Classic trials on Sunday.
14:45 Newbury - Umm Kulthum
This looks like the QIPCO 1000 Guineas itself. There aren’t many missing – the Irish fillies and Fev Rover apart – and it looks very strong.
Our filly is pleasing us. She’s never one who has shown a lot at home, last season if you’d asked me is she a Group One filly on what we see at Musley Bank I’d have been surprised. But she is and ran very well in the Cheveley Park on her final start.
She’s got her summer coat and looks fantastic so is ready for the test. Paul Hanagan is adamant she’ll stay and on pedigree there’s every chance. She’s related to mile-and-a-quarter and even a one mile five winner and she’s a great mind to get the trip. She loves to slot in and come off the pace and that will give her every chance.
15:20 Newbury - Rhythm Master
The Greenham is another incredibly deep race. I’m a little worried about the ground drying up for him. I don’t want it to get too quick and hopefully they’ll do a good job with the watering. He’s training really well at the moment, he's really picked up in recent weeks, and we’re very happy with where we are with him. This race will tell us where we’re going.
He disappointed in his final race, the Mill Reef, but was a little flat when he came back and we finished him for the year. His last piece of work ahead of the Greenham was his best and that’s where you want to be going into a race like this.
15:55 Newbury - National League
He’s a hard horse to win with but is getting lumps of weight from these decent horses which will help. He’s very well going into it and I just hope he gets a bit of luck and runs well.
17:05 Newbury - Spirit Dancer
A horse I like and one who did very well over the winter – and I mean very well. He chunked up and got a lot stronger. I’m just worried he might need this a bit but he’s in good order if he’s a horse who’s going to progress the way I hope, he needs to be going close here.