Big international clash in Nunthorpe Stakes at York Ebor Festival looks on

Golden Pal and Suesa are both on course for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday August 20.

American ace, Golden Pal, ships from Indianapolis Thursday night ahead of arriving at the Knavesmire late on Friday before his participation in this British Champions Series Sprint. French filly, Suesa, is currently in Deauville before travelling across the Channel for the £400,000 Group 1. Festival sponsors, Sky Bet can’t split the 5/2 joint-favourites for the five-furlong blitz that could also see fellow three-year-old speedsters, Dragon Symbol and Winter Power, in action.

Andrew Balding stable tour: Ebor Festival

Trainer Francois Rohaut considers his charge Suesa to be one of the “new generation” after Battaash – winner of the last two showcase sprints on the Knavesmire – who retired at the end of last month. And Suesa certainly looked as if she’ll be at the forefront of the sprinting ranks for some time to come, when winning the Group 2 King George Stakes by three lengths at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Rohaut said: “It was fantastic. We didn’t expect such a nice win. She showed that day that she’s a top-class filly. The going was perfect for her – and the strong pace. It was really fantastic for everybody.” Now Rohaut, whose main base is in Paul in the south-west of France is fine-tuning his new stable star for the step up to Group 1 company at York. It’s a course that Rohaut has been to before but not for several decades. He explained: “I went when I was working in Newmarket but it was 43 years ago. I was a pupil with Sir Mark Prescott and Harry Wragg. “Sir Mark is fantastic. I saw he won a Group 1 (with Alpinista) on Sunday in Germany. I am always very pleased to see him winning a good race.” It’s a feeling that’s reciprocated as Prescott sent Rohaut a congratulatory text after Suesa’s Goodwood triumph. If Suesa wins on Friday, Rohaut will likely receive another message from his old boss. And all the signs are positive in the build-up to the eagerly-anticipated sprint clash.

Enter our competition to win a pair of tickets to the 2021 York Ebor Festival