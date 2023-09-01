Big chance for Rock to land a deserved Group 1 success

That leaves a good opportunity for Big Rock to gain what would be a deserved first Group 1 success for Christopher Head whose father Freddy and aunt Criquette have both trained Moulin winners in the past. Big Rock ran up a four-timer in the spring on joining his current stable but has run his best races in defeat on his last couple of outings at the top level, finishing runner-up to Arc favourite Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club and doing better still when dropped back to a mile three weeks ago when he was second again, beaten a length and a quarter by Inspiral, in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. A front-runner with a likeable way of going about things, Big Rock should take some pegging back over Longchamp’s turning mile, more so than over Deauville’s straight course, and there’s nothing of Ace Impact’s or Inspiral’s class for him to worry about here.

The resumption of racing at ParisLongchamp on Sunday is a sure sign of the arrival of autumn and a reminder that Arc weekend is now less than a month away. That being the case, it’s a surprise that there are no British-trained runners in any of the five pattern races on the card, not even in the highlight, the Prix du Moulin , which has been won by Baaeed and Dreamloper from Britain in the last couple of years.

The consistent Facteur Cheval is also bidding to go one better than last time, having given Paddington the most to do in the Sussex Stakes although ultimately outclassed. He’d gone closer still on his previous start here in the Prix d’Ispahan when third to Anmaat in a blanket finish despite pulling hard.

Another reliable type is the filly Sauterne though she might have to settle for place money again as on her last four starts. Another who races prominently, she showed she’s thriving on a busy season when beaten less than a length into third behind Mqse de Sevigne in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville last time.

Erevann is bidding to follow in the footsteps of his dam Ervedya who won this for Jean-Claude Rouget and the Aga Khan eight years ago. He’d certainly go close if back to the sort of form which saw him finish a close third behind Inspiral in last year’s Jacques le Marois or when having Facteur Cheval behind him when winning the Prix Daniel Wildenstein over this course and distance at the Arc meeting. He hasn’t shown the same form this year but some improvement on his sixth place in the latest Jacques le Marois can’t be ruled out as that was his first run for nearly three months.

Kelina was a long way behind Sauterne last time but beat that filly two lengths in the Prix de Sandringham at Chantilly in June, and it may well be significant that that career-best effort came on good to firm ground. Fast Raaj beat Topgear in a four-runner race for the Prix Messidor at Chantilly last time but that pair have a lot more to do here stepping up from Group 3 company. Belbek is the only one of these with a Group 1 to his name already, having caused a surprise in last season’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, but that’s rather a distant memory now after some lesser efforts this term.

Selection: BIG ROCK

Don't miss chance to see Beauvatier

The most interesting runner on the card, though, runs in the opening Prix La Rochette for two-year-olds where it will be a surprise if exciting prospect Beauvatier loses his unbeaten record. He showed a fine turn of foot to land a listed race at Deauville last time but his best bit of form comes from his previous start in a minor event at Saint-Cloud where he got up late for a head win over Ramatuelle. That filly has done plenty for the form since, notably when going down narrowly in the Prix Morny recently, and Beauvatier can book his own place in Group 1 company in the Prix Jean Luc-Lagardere with another win here.