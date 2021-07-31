Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy's rides on the final day of Goodwood

Oisin Murphy looks ahead to his Saturday rides including Bielsa who bids for glory in the Unibet Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

SATURDAY RIDES - GOODWOOD ABLE KANE – 1.55

He's in the right race, although it's very competitive. He's a horse I know pretty well and his trainer Rod Millman is having a very good season, possibly one of his best ever seasons. It would be nice to add to that, I know Glorious Goodwood means a lot to him. URBAN ARTIST – 2.30

This horse is owned by my auntie and was bred by her late husband. It would mean a lot if she were to win. She's won at Goodwood before and she ran very well when second in a Group 3 at York this season. I hope she’s still progressing and she’s back in a handicap here off 99, so you'd have to respect her chances. She has made the running before, but her trainer Hughie Morrison doesn’t tie me down to instructions.

TRIBAL CRAFT – 3.05

Like Alcohol Free, she’s in Jeff Smith’s ownership. She's really stepped up this season and she won the Group 3 at York in which Urban Artist was second. You would have to be very impressed with what she's done recently and it would be nice if she could keep going on the right path. Hopefully the ground doesn't dry up too much for her. Wonderful Tonight will be very tough to beat, she’s a star filly. I think it was the right thing to do not running her in the King George and she'll be a tough nut to crack.

BIELSA – 3.40

I don't know much about this horse, I’ve not ridden him before, but he has some good form in these sprint handicaps and he’ll be fine on the slow ground. I don't ride for Kevin Ryan that often, but the yard had a Glorious Goodwood winner on Wednesday. Hopefully he’s put me on a good one, although this is obviously a very competitive race. IMPERIAL FIGHTER – 4.10

He's owned by a new owner to the yard, Michael Blencowe. It would be nice to have a bit of luck for him. This horse didn't cost a fortune, but I know he goes pretty well at home and he's related to plenty of winners, including Bunker who was a smart two-year-old for Richard Hannon. It will be interesting to see what he can do first-time-out.