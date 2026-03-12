BHA to launch full review of the starts of races at the Cheltenham Festival

The British Horseracing Authority have confirmed a full review will take place into the starts of races at the Cheltenham Festival.
Following several false starts in 2025, the BHA worked with the PJA and the Jockey Club to discuss the issues that were contributing to the starts. Measured alterations were subsequently made to some starting locations. At the same time, work was undertaken with jockeys to ensure that the rules and procedures were understood by all participants ahead of the start of the 2026 Festival.
However on Wednesday there were false starts in the majority of the races and the BHA has committed to launch a full review.
It will be specific to the Festival and consider factors such as the configuration of the course, the perspectives of riders from differing jurisdiction and licence types, the process of starting the race including the preliminaries and starting process, technology, the penalties and deterrents for rule breaches and the other, varied contributing factors which are unique to the Cheltenham Festival.
The review will take place in collaboration with the Jockey Club, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), the Irish Jockeys Association (IJA), National Trainers Federation (NTF) and representatives of jockeys and trainers. It will take place in time for any changes to be implemented ahead of the 2027 Festival.
Brant Dunshea, Chief Executive of the BHA, said: “It has been a tremendous two days of racing so far at the Festival, but we share the frustrations of jockeys, trainers and punters regarding the starts.
“We have full faith in our teams of starters, many of whom are former jockeys, and the data shows that away from the Festival our starting procedures work well.
“However, there are clearly several factors unique to Cheltenham which make the starting of races at the Festival extremely challenging, despite the measured changes made ahead of this year in collaboration with the jockeys and racecourse.
“We will therefore carry out this review ahead of the next Festival.
“In the meantime, we will continue to speak to the riders competing this year to see what steps can be taken to improve the starts for the remaining two days”.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.