BHA to launch full review of the starts of races at the Cheltenham Festival

Following several false starts in 2025, the BHA worked with the PJA and the Jockey Club to discuss the issues that were contributing to the starts. Measured alterations were subsequently made to some starting locations. At the same time, work was undertaken with jockeys to ensure that the rules and procedures were understood by all participants ahead of the start of the 2026 Festival.

However on Wednesday there were false starts in the majority of the races and the BHA has committed to launch a full review.

It will be specific to the Festival and consider factors such as the configuration of the course, the perspectives of riders from differing jurisdiction and licence types, the process of starting the race including the preliminaries and starting process, technology, the penalties and deterrents for rule breaches and the other, varied contributing factors which are unique to the Cheltenham Festival.

The review will take place in collaboration with the Jockey Club, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), the Irish Jockeys Association (IJA), National Trainers Federation (NTF) and representatives of jockeys and trainers. It will take place in time for any changes to be implemented ahead of the 2027 Festival.