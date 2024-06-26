BHA investigate after four fatalities at Newton Abbot on Tuesday

The meeting hosted seven races on ground that was officially good, good to firm in places, and after the unusual number of casualties the sport’s governing body has vowed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, adding it is “deeply saddened”.

A BHA statement read: “Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries yesterday. The loss of any horse is always a dreadful occurrence for the owners, trainers and stable staff who provide them with outstanding care and attention throughout their lives, and so a day like yesterday is one that deeply saddens all of us who love the sport.

“Losing four horses at a single fixture is extremely rare but this does not reduce the seriousness with which the BHA takes this matter. All four deaths will be thoroughly investigated to understand as best as possible how they occurred and a report will also be compiled on the condition of the course, which is being assessed in order to ascertain whether there are any concerns regarding the racing surface.”