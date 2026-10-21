BHA confirm fixture changes to jumps programme due to weather conditions

The BHA can also confirm that Newbury's fixture on Thursday November 5 will be made an all-Hurdle card, with the two Steeple Chases abandoned and replaced by one Hurdle race. This is due to the prevailing ground at the track and to afford Newbury’s groundstaff the opportunity to ensure that an all-Hurdle card can take place on the most suitable racing surface.

In addition, Fakenham’s scheduled meeting on Monday November 2 has been abandoned due to ongoing challenges in preparing the track. The decision follows an inspection by their BHA Course Inspector and instead their season is now intended to start on Sunday November 22, with an additional fixture scheduled at the course on that date.

An additional fixture has been scheduled at Worcester on Sunday November 1. The race programme is planned to mitigate any lost opportunities during this period and will be available shortly.

Tom Byrne, BHA Head of Racing and Betting, said: "We have taken the decision to delay the start of Fakenham’s season by a further three weeks to allow additional time for the track to recover to ensure racing can take place safely. We hope this will provide the necessary time for conditions to improve and we look forward to Fakenham welcoming runners back to the course.

“We have also taken the opportunity to schedule an additional fixture at Worcester. This meeting has been allocated in lieu of the fixture lost in June during the period of red weather warnings, which was the only fixture affected during that period that was not subsequently rescheduled.

“Worcester has proved popular with participants during the dry spell, attracting strong fields, so the additional meeting provides a further opportunity to utilise the track following the conclusion of its scheduled fixture list.

“We continue to work with racecourses and participants as we assess the weather and Fixture List to try and deliver an appropriate jumping programme. We will announce further updates as and when decisions have been taken.”

David Hunter, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at Fakenham, said:

“Unfortunately, the effects of the dry summer are still taking their toll at Fakenham Racecourse and after an inspection by a BHA Course Inspector, a Racecourse Director, the Head Groundsman and the Clerk of the Course, it was unanimously agreed that the grass growth of the reseeded areas of ground are still not advanced enough for safe racing to take place on 2 November. A fixture on Sunday 22 November gives the ground an additional three weeks to recover, which is what is needed."