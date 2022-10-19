Given the forecast dry conditions for Sunday's Wincanton fixture (with an inspection scheduled for 9am on Thursday), coupled with the abandoned fixture scheduled for Taunton next Wednesday, a decision has been taken to add the above fixtures.

The opportunity to host these additional fixtures was offered to all courses, with the goal of delivering an outcome that would work best for participants, considering the fixtures that were originally scheduled.

Both fixtures will be made up of seven races, with entries for Ffos Las closing at 12pm on Thursday 20 October before declarations at 10am on Friday 21. Entries for Chepstow will close at 12pm on Friday 21 before declarations are taken at 10am on Monday 24.