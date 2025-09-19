BHA announce changes to jumps racing programme

From now horses in all Grade One novice and juvenile hurdles must have a rating of at least 110 or the BHA handicapper to deem they have run to that rating on at least one start.

Last season Willie Mullins ran three unraced hurdlers in the Triumph including the shock 100/1 winner.

Other changes include a significant number of novice handicap chases being removed to make way for beginner or novice chases will which will be Class 3 events worth at least £12,000.

The Junior National Hunt Hurdles programme is tweaked, with the first races scheduled later in the year to give horses a little longer to develop, penalties for winners not being carried into a horse’s future career and non-winners permitted to drop back to Junior National Hunt Flat races.

The programme has also been extended by another three years