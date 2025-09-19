BHA announce changes to jumps racing programme

The BHA have announced several changes to the race programme for the new jumps season including one that would have precluded last year’s winner Poniros from running in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.
From now horses in all Grade One novice and juvenile hurdles must have a rating of at least 110 or the BHA handicapper to deem they have run to that rating on at least one start.
Last season Willie Mullins ran three unraced hurdlers in the Triumph including the shock 100/1 winner.
Other changes include a significant number of novice handicap chases being removed to make way for beginner or novice chases will which will be Class 3 events worth at least £12,000.
The Junior National Hunt Hurdles programme is tweaked, with the first races scheduled later in the year to give horses a little longer to develop, penalties for winners not being carried into a horse’s future career and non-winners permitted to drop back to Junior National Hunt Flat races.
The programme has also been extended by another three years
Tom Byrne, BHA Head of Racing and Betting, said: “There’s a recognition across our industry about the importance of growing the number of horses – and particularly high-quality horses – that are bred, owned, trained and raced in Britain.
“Central to this is ensuring that developmental pathways exist so that we are nurturing future talent and, over the longer-term, making sure we are competitive at the top level.
“The changes being introduced for the Jump season are primarily geared towards improving the quality of racing for our participants and customers, and giving our promising younger horses the right opportunities to help them fulfil their potential over hurdles and fences.
“Like the measures introduced as part of the 2026 fixture list, such as the point-to-point bonus series and additional investment in the Elite Mares’ Scheme, these improvements may take time and require patience before we start to see the true benefits. For instance, the changes to weight-for-age novice chases may well result in some smaller field sizes for these contests in the short-term.
“But we firmly believe that whether it’s refining the novice chase division, requiring our top novice and juvenile hurdlers to show a level of form before competing in Grade 1 contests, or bolstering competition and returns for connections in the North, these are positive steps that can help support the long-term future of British Jumps racing.”
