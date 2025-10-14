Applications are now open for this startup scouting programme in advance of the ‘Future of Racing’ summit, which takes place at York Racecourse in February 2026.

There, a shortlist of the most innovative tech startups will be offered the chance to pitch their ideas in front of a panel of industry leaders and experts from Flutter, the BHA, racecourses and equine welfare, to discuss and probe their concepts in greater detail.

The summit will take place in front of an audience of stakeholders and representatives from across the sport, with a range of venture capitalists also expected – giving startups an influential stage on which to present their ideas.

Those interested in attending are invited to registered their interest now via Alpha Hub’s ‘Future of Racing’ website.

Concepts could include augmented reality race guides, wearable tech for horses, immersive VR experiences, novel ways to make horse racing ownership more accessible and engaging — or anything designed to modernise the sport and deepen fan engagement.

The initiative, also backed by RMG, York Racecourse, and ClimbUK, builds on insights from Project Beacon, the most comprehensive study ever conducted into British racing audiences.

It found that there is a vast untapped market for horse racing and that despite its place as the second biggest sport in the UK, too many people feel little emotional connection to horse racing.

In a survey of 7,500 people, Project Beacon also identified 3 additional concerns among racegoers, including the wellbeing of racehorses, the high cost of attending race meetings, and difficulty understanding betting terminology and form —with many perceiving success as a matter of luck rather than skill. These challenges are particularly pronounced among the Instagram generation and the 18–28 age group.

To address this directly, the Future of Racing summit at York will spotlight four key themes:

Horse welfare - Technologies to enhance equine safety and welfare

- Technologies to enhance equine safety and welfare Education - Simplifying the sport for newcomers through accessible tool

- Simplifying the sport for newcomers through accessible tool Raceday Experience - Elevating the social and entertainment value of attending live event

- Elevating the social and entertainment value of attending live event Behind the Silks - Offering fans immersive, behind-the-scenes access to the racing world

An additional wildcard category will also welcome companies offering fresh, ground breaking ideas across any aspect of the sport.

Brant Dunshea, acting Chief Executive Officer of the BHA, said: “There are so many great ideas out there and the aim of the Future of Racing summit is to ensure that racing has the opportunity to hear them and, where appropriate, tap into what they could bring to the sport. I’d encourage everyone in the sport to engage with this process and come to York in February with an open mind, for what I’m sure will be an exciting and intriguing event.

“We’re looking for bold ideas that can engage younger audiences and ensure the sport’s fan base remains strong for the generations to come. We’re eager to hear from as many startups as we can and very much hope as many as possible take up the chance to apply and make their mark on our sport."

Sebastian Butterworth, Racing Strategy Director at Flutter UKI, said: “Flutter embodies the energy of startups—innovative, fast-growing businesses driven by entrepreneurs to create scalable products and services that disrupt markets.

“Just a few months ago we launched Timeform’s simplified QuickCard for newcomers to horseracing at York Racecourse, so we’re really proud to partner with the BHA and return for this potentially pivotal Future of Racing Summit in February.

“Project Beacon puts the customer at the heart of racing, and it’s vital that we come together to seek out solutions that directly address their concerns.”

Interested parties have until November 23 to apply, with shortlisted candidates announced in January, ahead of the York event on February 12. Travel costs will be covered for shortlisted candidates

For more information, to submit an application, or register your interest in attending, check out https://www.alphahub.tech/programmes/future-of-racing/.