Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson has three horses on his shortlist for the latest Sky Bet Sunday Series at Beverley.

Weve reached the halfway stage of this year’s Sky Bet Sunday Series - and the race is on for the £100,000 bonus up for grabs to connections of the first horse to win three times. Keith Dalgleish’s Evaluation came within a nose of bagging the bonus for owners Sir Ian Good and his daughter Catriona in last season’s series finale at Sandown. The Jim Goldie duo of Jordan Electrics (3.45) and Geremia (4.45), plus Richard Fahey’s My Little Queens (5.45) and the Charlie Johnston-trained Fairmac (6.45), have all won once in the Series so far. Another for any of that quartet at Beverley on Sunday will move them into pole position for scooping the £100k pot at the three remaining meetings at Pontefract (June 25), Haydock (August 6) and Sandown (August 20).

GEREMIA (4.45)

It’s always a bit of a guessing game with Geremia over how much ground he’s going to give away at the start. It had always been a bit of a guessing game over when, or if, he was ever going to add a turf win to his three on synthetics. But the music has now stopped on that popular pastime - and all the plasticky bits put back into the box - after Jim Goldie’s charge swooped fast and late under Paul Mulrennan to break his turf duck at the 18th time of asking over 1m5f at Hamilton’s Sunday Series fixture four weeks ago. He did so in cosy fashion, too. The form is working out nicely, with the third, fifth and ninth all winning next time. The same can also be said of his close fourth in a stronger handicap over 1m6f at Newmarket on his return action on 1000 Guineas day, when he had a stack of winners - plus today’s rival Legendary Day - a good way back in his rear-view mirror. With plenty of solid efforts over this longer 2m trip, including a win at Kempton for previous trainer Marco Botti and a close third in last year’s Series at York, Goldie’s five-year-old holds sound claims off a 4lb higher mark in a less competitive race than either of the two he’s contested so far this term. The Inside Word: “We’re going for the bonus with Geremia and Jordan Electrics, although the curse of Beverley has struck with Jordans as he’s drawn 13. I bought Geremia with a certain race at Newcastle that we’ve won before in mind, but I haven’t even entered him for that this year. When you’re aiming for something as valuable as a £100,000 bonus, you don’t want to be distracted by other targets. The handicapper hasn’t been too harsh on him for Hamilton and the fact there are only eight runners here will be a help to Paul as well.” - Jim Goldie, trainer

WINTER CROWN (5.15)

Not much has gone Winter Crown’s way since he caught this watcher’s eye with a tidy success on debut for Julie Camacho at Newcastle in February. First he bumped into the progressive Jer Batt in the Sunday Series opener at Musselburgh. Then it was Radio Goo Goo at Chester, where he was handed the duffest of draws in stall 14, yet ran a blinder to chase home a horse who’s scored twice since to bring up the hat-trick. York last time was another write-off, after the former Godolphin inmate again found himself drawn poorly and was then denied a clear run at the business end. Trainer Julie Camacho must be wondering when her luck will turn, as Winter Crown has another wide pitch here in stall 10. He’s also up another 3lb to boot. However, the excellent Ryan Sexton returns in the plate to offset that rise with his claim, and I strongly suspect there’s an 80-plus rated sprinter waiting to burst into life when the sporting gods finally deal him and his shrewd trainer a better hand. The Inside Word: “We’ve had some rubbish draws with Winter Crown and he’s got another one here. We’ll need some luck to overcome it, but hopefully he can. He’s fresh and well, and although it was soft at Chester, we don’t think he actually wants that ground. You can also put a line through his last run at York. It’s a quick 5f there, he got taken off his feet and then didn’t get the gaps.” - Julie Camacho, trainer REACH (5.45)