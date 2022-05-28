A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Beverley where Star Of Lady M won the Hilary Needler.

Lady Stars for O'Meara Star Of Lady M reeled in long-time leader Primrose Ridge to get back to winning ways in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Winner of her first two starts at Redcar and Ripon, she failed to handle Chester’s tight turns when odds-on for the Lily Agnes last time out. As a result she was able to be backed at 7/1 in what looked a deep field, with David Loughnane’s Lily Agnes winner Absolutelyflawless sent off the 9-4 favourite. It all went wrong at the start for William Buick’s mount, though, who was squeezed coming out of the stalls meaning she found herself in last place. Darryll Holland’s Primrose Ridge was bounced out and attempted to make all and entering the final furlong it appeared she had seen them all off. However, Danny Tudhope had saved just enough up his sleeve on Star Of Lady M and as Primrose Ridge tired, the David O’Meara-trained filly went on to win by three-quarters of a length.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Chester was a bit of a disaster, she was on the wrong leg the whole way round and Danny was never happy, they went too hard up front and the race well apart,” said O’Meara. “She might not have handled the soft ground either at Chester, but we knew we could just put a line through it. “Danny gave her a great ride and she really dug deep. I suspect the owners might want to go to Ascot. She’s still improving. That’s three wins from four runs now and hopefully there’s more to come.” Tudhope said: “We just put a line through Chester, she hated it. But also I think she’s better chasing something rather than making the running. We got a nice lead today and she picked up well. I don’t see why you wouldn’t go to Ascot.” Cheateau books Ascot ticket Chateau earned quotes for the Norfolk Stakes when getting out of trouble just in time to win the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes. Andrew Balding’s youngster was one of of three in the field without a win to their name – but that did not stop the punters sending him off the 2/1 favourite. His backers would have been worrying with two furlongs to run, though, as William Buick was all dressed up with nowhere to go. While Chateau was still on the bridle, Rogue Spirit had shot clear under Jack Mitchell and looked to have made a race-winning move. Buick finally got in the clear on the son of Havana Gold, who had finished third on his only race to date, and he quickened in the manner of a smart juvenile to win by a neck, with both Betfair and Paddy Power going 8/1 for Royal Ascot.

Balding said: “He’s a horse we’ve always liked a lot, ever since we got him from the breeze-ups. He was a little unlucky on his debut at Salisbury and I thought he was going to be unlucky again today, but Will managed to get out in time. He had the class to get up and he’s obviously very good. Ascot would be the plan now as long as he comes out of this OK. It will be between the Windsor Castle and the Norfolk and we’ll have a chat with his owner and see which way he wants to go.” Buick was also seen to good effect on Roger Varian’s Robert Walpole (11/10 favourite) in the Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap. Fifth win for Gambler I’m A Gambler registered his fifth career success in the bet365 Handicap. Mark and Charlie Johnston’s charge was slowly away but soon on an even keel and the 13-2 chance came with a run down the centre of the track to beat Percy’s Lad in clear-cut fashion. “You wouldn’t think he’d have the speed to win over six like he did at Hamilton a couple of starts back,” said Charlie Johnston. He does like tracks with a stiff finish. At Newmarket last time he was just on his head the whole way. “I’m a little annoyed I didn’t enter him for Epsom next week now, but that course might not suit. I’m sure there’ll be something at Goodwood for him and he’s in at his beloved Hamilton on Thursday.”

The Johnstons and Jason Hart doubled up when Achnamara (5/2) won the Price Promise At bet365 Handicap with plenty to spare. Family affair at Beverley The victory of Spells At Dawn in the bet365 Very British Raceday Restricted Maiden Stakes was a real family affair. George Boughey’s Land Of Eagles was an odds-on favourite under Buick but looked ill at ease on the track and was always on the back foot. On the other hand, Stefano Cherchi bagged an early lead on Spells At Dawn (6/1) and he made all to beat 100/1 shot Jazz Samba by three-quarters of a length. The winner is owned by Julie French, was bred by Martyn Hill and is trained by their son, Alex French. Hill said: “It means more when you breed them too and we know everything that goes into this. He’s improved with every run and we weren’t frightened of taking on the favourite. He’ll keep on improving.”