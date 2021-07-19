Key course details and stats for racing at Beverley

Right handed. The round course, just over eleven furlongs in extent, isn't particularly stiff despite the uphill finish, this modified by the downhill turn into the straight and the relatively short run in of just two and a half furlongs, favouring those ridden closer to the pace. The five-furlong track has a dog-leg to the right and is on the rise throughout, so is on the testing side even in normal conditions.

Timeform NAP Raqisa - 20:20 Beverley

Raqisa was disappointing at Ripon a couple of weeks ago, but she had previously shaped with promise when third at this venue and she looks fairly treated for her handicap debut based on that form. Raqisa has a good middle-distance pedigree so she should be suited by this two-furlong step up in trip, and it would be little surprise to see her take a big step forward. Her chance is aided by the healthy weight-for-age allowance she receives from her older rivals.

Stat to note

£53.37 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear.

He runs Poppy Royale in the concluding handicap at 20:50.