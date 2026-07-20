Beverley hope to race next week despite Monday abandonment

Beverley hope to race as planned next Tuesday despite Monday's meeting being abandoned.
It was cut-short after three races when a hole appeared at the starting point on the seven-furlong course.
In a statement on Tuesday the racecourse officials said: "Following an inspection of the track after the third race last evening, damage to the turf was found within the area of the starting stalls at the seven-furlong start. This was caused by shallow rooted turf which had rolled back under the horses' hooves as they jumped off for the third race,
"This morning, we have met with the BHA Course Inspector and consulted with our agronomist, who had visited the track only last week. The area of turf at the seven-furlong start will be dug out to six inches, and replaced with Fibresand to stabilise the surface.
"The starting stalls for seven furlong races will be moved forwards by 20 yards. Work to the track is commencing immediately to allow us to be ready to race again next Tuesday, 28 July. All other areas have been checked and the issue appears to be very localised.
"We believe that the culprit for the shallow rooted turf is a tree located in the hedge line directly adjacent to the seven furlong start. In drought conditions, tree roots are much more effective at sucking up water than turf. This has led to the turf being stressed in the high traffic area as it competes with the tree for water from our irrigation system."
It’s the latest such incident to occur at a British racecourse this year following the high-profile ones at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day and Haydock during their Sandy Lane Meeting in May.
Haydock haven’t raced again since but are due to resume on Friday August 7th.
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