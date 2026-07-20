Beverley hope to race next week despite Monday abandonment

Beverley hope to race as planned next Tuesday despite Monday's meeting being abandoned.

It was cut-short after three races when a hole appeared at the starting point on the seven-furlong course. In a statement on Tuesday the racecourse officials said: "Following an inspection of the track after the third race last evening, damage to the turf was found within the area of the starting stalls at the seven-furlong start. This was caused by shallow rooted turf which had rolled back under the horses' hooves as they jumped off for the third race, "This morning, we have met with the BHA Course Inspector and consulted with our agronomist, who had visited the track only last week. The area of turf at the seven-furlong start will be dug out to six inches, and replaced with Fibresand to stabilise the surface.