Beverley abandon final three races after hole appears on course

The meeting at Beverley on Monday was abandoned after three races when a hole appeared on the course.
It occured at the stalls position for the seven furlong races and was described as significant.
An inspection was held by officials, trainers and jockeys and it was decided that no short-term solution could be found so the final three races were cancelled.
It’s the latest such incident to occur at a British racecourse this year following the high-profile ones at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day and Haydock during their Sandy Lane Meeting in May.
Haydock haven’t raced again since but are due to resume on Friday August 7th.
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