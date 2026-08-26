Between a Rock and a large P | The potential of Solario Stakes favourite Rock Montreal

Indeed, such was the impression he made at Yarmouth on debut on August 14 he is the clear favourite for this weekend’s seven-furlong contest and as short as 5/4 at Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

A 1,000,000gns yearling, Rock Montreal is entered in the Group 2 Betfred Champagne Stakes and the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes later in the season, and he showcased his qualities on debut when stretching clear to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths under Ray Dawson.

“I think he was deserving of those entries,” trainer Roger Varian said at Yarmouth after he landed his first two-year-old win of the campaign with the Blue Point colt, who races in the Godolphin blue.

He impressed our Timeform analyst, too, the Yarmouth race report reading:

“Looked potentially smart, value for extra considering his sectionals for the final 2f were appreciably quicker than anything else; waited with, progress 2f out, quickened to lead approaching final 1f, went clear under just hands-and-heels riding.”

The large P attached to his rating of 100 denotes that the horse is capable of much better form and open to significant improvement, which helps to explain his shortening odds with five horses amongst the six-day entries higher in the Timeform ratings heading into the race.

They are Sonic Angel (110p), Sergei Diaghilev (109p), Alfred Wallace (109), Mia Fantasia (102p) and Celestia (102p).