Energumene provided Willie Mullins with a first win in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase but the eagerly-anticipated rematch with Shishkin failed to materialise.
Nicky Henderson's charge, who beat the winner in their epic Clarence House duel, was pulled up at halfway having made mistakes and dropped out to the rear of the field.
There had been a change in tactics with Energueme who was held-up here having made the running at Ascot but Paul Townend took closer order as stablemate Chacun Pour Soi unseated Patrick Mullins at the top of the hill.
Eventual runner-up Funambule Sivola (40/1) and Envoi Allen were the only dangers turning in but they couldn't match the winner's kick as he came clear to score by eight-and-a-half lengths.
Townend told ITV Racing: “I was on a very good horse and you can make it look easy then. He’d won on very heavy ground in Ireland so that wasn’t going to worry us. It didn’t work in Ascot and the tactics kind of went out the window early on as well, he was enjoying himself. I let him jump up there and just kept holding on to him.”