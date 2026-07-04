Betway Lancashire Oaks report, reaction and free video replay from Newmarket

After looking a filly with plenty of potential last season when winning a novice contest at Sandown Park early in the campaign things failed to go right in four subsequent starts.

However, the Ralph Beckett-trained filly looked a different proposition when making a triumphant return in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Stakes at Goodwood.

Pitched into Group Two company for the first time here on the back of that win, the daughter of Camelot showed she belongs at that level when turning the £165,000 contest into a procession under Greatrex, who returned to riding in 2024 having quit the saddle in 2021.

Market leader Tiffany set the early fractions under Luke Morris in a bid to bring a four successive second place finishes to an end and score for the first time since landing a Group Two at Baden-Baden in August 2024.

It looked as though the 5/4 favourite was finally going to get that breakthrough with most of her rivals feeling the pinch in behind as the field entered the final two furlongs of the mile and a half test.

However, it was not to be as Tattycoram began to find her full stride hitting the rising ground before sweeping past Tiffany, who had no answers to her finishing kick, and going on to score by four lengths.