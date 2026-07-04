Betway Lancashire Oaks report, reaction and free video replay from Newmarket

Ed Greatrex celebrated the biggest winner of his career after Tattycoram took her own form to new heights with an impressive success in the Betway Lancashire Oaks.
After looking a filly with plenty of potential last season when winning a novice contest at Sandown Park early in the campaign things failed to go right in four subsequent starts.
However, the Ralph Beckett-trained filly looked a different proposition when making a triumphant return in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Stakes at Goodwood.
Pitched into Group Two company for the first time here on the back of that win, the daughter of Camelot showed she belongs at that level when turning the £165,000 contest into a procession under Greatrex, who returned to riding in 2024 having quit the saddle in 2021.
Market leader Tiffany set the early fractions under Luke Morris in a bid to bring a four successive second place finishes to an end and score for the first time since landing a Group Two at Baden-Baden in August 2024.
It looked as though the 5/4 favourite was finally going to get that breakthrough with most of her rivals feeling the pinch in behind as the field entered the final two furlongs of the mile and a half test.
However, it was not to be as Tattycoram began to find her full stride hitting the rising ground before sweeping past Tiffany, who had no answers to her finishing kick, and going on to score by four lengths.
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Greatrex said: “Being drawn widest of all I was conscious, and cautious, to where Tiffany went as she was the class horse of the race.
“I wanted to get a nice tow in of her. It worked out she was going to make the running, and we went a pretty solid gallop I thought.
“I was actually a little bit behind the bridle early, but because we were going fast I had no pressure from behind me to chase her along and I was able to give her time to get comfortable.
“I was mindful nothing quickened by me inside the three, and I got going a little bit earlier than I would have normally done. She has seen it out really well, but she is a really nice filly.”
Speaking from Newmarket Beckett added: "It was a good effort and she was a filly we finished early last year hoping she would develop from three to four.
"It looks like that is the case and she went into a little dip after winning the Daisy Warwick hence the two month break, but I was easy about that and this was always a race that would setup well for her. She's a good filly and we'll go straight to the Yorkshire Oaks I would imagine."
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