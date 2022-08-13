William Buick delivered Jumby with a perfectly-timed challenge to take the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, the 9-1 shot appeared to have plenty to find with the likes of favourite Pogo having failed to strike in five outings so far this term but he had been running well in competitive handicaps. However, after racing into the final furlong on the heels of the pace-setting Dubai Poet, Buick steered Jumby between horses and the New Bay colt took off. He pulled clear in a matter of strides, coming home a length and three-quarters to the good. The minor places were hard fought, with Dubai Poet hanging on for second by a short head from Wings Of War, with Primo Bacio, who also raced to the fore, a further neck back in fourth.

