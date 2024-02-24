BetUK Winter Derby: Military Order thwarts Lord North

Military Order had the benefit of a recent run when second in the trial for this race but this was a definite return to his best form.

This time he was having his first run since bagging a hat-trick in that Group One and his lack of race sharpness, and the extra distance now the race takes place over 11 furlongs at Southwell, seemingly caught him out.

Now eight, Lord North was having his third run in the race having also been second in 2022 and it has worked well in teeing him up for the Dubai Turf on World Cup night, which he has won for the last three years.

Having won the Lingfield Derby Trial last spring, he was sent off a 9/2 chance for the Derby but finished last of the 14 runners and fared little better on his next outing at Chester.

Danny Tudhope always looked confident on Charlie Appleby’s charge, though, and having taken up the running from Forest Of Dean, he was able to able to hold off Lord North’s late run by a length.

Tudhope told Sky Sports Racing: “He travelled great into the race and probably got there too easy. He might have just let me down but today we had a nice pace to aim at. He’s a proper horse this fellow and he’s always been highly thought of. That was nice.

“He’s probably a little bit cute and I said to Charlie I’d ride him a bit quieter today. He’d obviously improved for his run as well. An extra furlong would be no problem, he’s a lovely, big horse.”

John Gosden, who trains Lord North in partnership with his son Thady, said: “They did a wonderful job with him at Wood Ditton Stud (when injured), a lady called Geraldine looked after him. He’s come here at 80 per cent and he’s running over a a lot further than he wants – a mile and three is not his game – but I’m absolutely delighted with him. He’s run a lovely race, enjoyed his day out, he’s having a blow and it will set him up lovely for Dubai.

“It was super run, Rab (Havlin) looked after him well, the winner had had a race and outstayed him. I’d have loved it to have been over a mile and a quarter.”

Harry too quick for Hever rivals

Diligent Harry showed all of his speed to blaze to victory in the BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes.

Carrying a 3lb penalty following a Listed win last time out, the Clive Cox-trained runner started the 9.4 second favourite under John Fahy and he galloped home for a length victory.

“The way he got into a nice, even rhythm I was always in control, really,” Fahy said.

“I got my hands on his neck and found a good rhythm, he picked up nice and he was just idling a bit in front but he’d enough done. He’s not the easiest but that being said, his training is going a lot better this year than it had last year. I think he might finally be showing us the horse we’ve seen all along at home.

“Sometimes he hits the lids very sharp and you’re fighting a losing battle trying to hang on to him but a fast pace, where you can get your hands on his neck and find a rhythm, probably suits him.”