A centenarian from Ely enjoyed a day to remember during Newmarket’s Roaring Twenties Raceday on Saturday after meeting three Classic-winning jockeys as part of a special present to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Betty Veal, who turned 100 on July 1st, was introduced to Richard Kingscote, rider of Desert Crown, winner of this year’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs, and fellow top jockeys William Buick and Andrea Atzeni in the parade ring ahead of the Turners Handicap at the July Course. And there could hardly have been a more appropriate venue for Veal to celebrate 100 not out, as she has a lifelong affiliation with horses and Newmarket was both her and her husband Jim’s favourite racecourse. Buick, has four Classic wins on his CV following his Derby victory on Masar in 2018 and St Leger wins aboard Arctic Cosmos (2010) Masked Marvel (2011) and Hurricane Lane (2021), while Atzeni has won the St Leger twice aboard Kingston Hill (2014) and Simple Verse (2015). Before meeting the riders Betty enjoyed a meal with her daughter Liz Overstall and her husband Peter in one of the track’s restaurants where on her return from visiting the parade ring she was greeted with a cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday. Although finding winners hard to come by on the day, Betty admitted to having an “absolutely wonderful” time marking the landmark occasion alongside her family at a track which holds many special memories. She said: “It has been absolutely wonderful to be here today and I couldn’t have had a better 100th birthday present. We just love racing and horses. I was brought up on a farm and my father had horses. Once you love a horse you love them for the rest of your life. “My husband Jim used to come here quite often. Newmarket is our favourite track and my husband would leave his work to come racing at Newmarket. I have so many memories of it.”

A handshake from William Buick too