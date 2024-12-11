Better times ahead for Alan King and Philip Hobbs

For most of last season, it looked as though Edwardstone’s win in the Game Spirit Chase would be the only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing jumps campaign for Alan King’s stable. But on the last two Saturdays of the 2023/24 season the yard picked up a couple of valuable handicap hurdles, with Favour And Fortune winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle followed a week later by Helnwein winning the Novices’ Championship Final at Sandown.

Even so, that still left the stable’s total of winners for the jumps season at 36, the lowest since King’s early years with a licence (down from 50 in 2022/23 and 63 in 2021/22), and with a modest strike rate of 11%. Without those two valuable late-season wins, King would have finished even lower than 17th in the prize-money table.

That’s a far cry from when King finished third in the trainers’ championship in 2007/8 and again a year later. In both those seasons, King saddled three winners at the Cheltenham Festival. In 2007 there were Grade 1 wins for My Way de Solzen in the Arkle, Voy Por Ustedes in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Katchit in the Triumph Hurdle, with the last-named going on to win the Champion Hurdle a year later. The 2008/9 season was also the yard’s most successful campaign in terms of winners, with 136, a season in which it ran more than 200 individual horses over jumps which was more than any other yard.

But King’s operation is a very different one nowadays and if the stable is no longer sending out more than a hundred winners a season over jumps it’s largely because Barbury Castle Stables has evolved into a dual-purpose yard. Since 2018, King has had at least 28 Flat winners a year (the current season’s total is 24) with stalwart stayer Trueshan, the flag-bearer for the stable’s Flat string, winning his 16th race in 2024 and taking his earnings past the £2m mark.

However, the signs are that the current jumps campaign will prove a more successful one than last season. There were seven winners in November followed by another four so far this month. Edwardstone, who fell when bidding to win the Tingle Creek for a second time last Saturday, remains the yard’s top jumper but there are some promising younger chasers who have already notched wins this season.

They are headed by Masaccio who followed a successful chasing debut in a handicap at Newbury with a good second in the John Francome Novices’ Chase at the same track. Helnwein showed plenty of promise on his debut over fences at Warwick and could bid to go one better at Windsor on Sunday, while Menaggio, another to have shown useful form and open to further improvement, has won both his starts over fences at Plumpton.

Another good winner this autumn is Grandeur d’Ame who had the first two in the Paddy Power Gold Cup behind him when making a successful reappearance at Chepstow in October. He was fourth in last year’s December Gold Cup and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for this Saturday’s renewal of that race at Cheltenham.