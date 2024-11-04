Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Stable Tour: 2024/25 Jumps Season Preview

Young horses with potential are everywhere you look in the Somerset stable of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, which has moved up a gear in the last three weeks.

There is frustration that the current dry spell with its subsequent effect on the ground is putting a temporary hold on some running plans but optimism at what the equine talent in the yard can achieve when unleashed. Hobbs trained more than 3,000 winners in a training career which started in 1985, with White his assistant for over 30 years. In 2023 the decision was made to operate with a joint licence and in their first full season they had 34 winners. White, who ran through the stable’s plans, said: "We have a nice team to go to war with. They all seem in good form, it is just frustrating that we can’t run them at the moment because we need some rain and softer ground. ‘‘We have a lot of horses who ran last season that should build on what they did in bumpers or over hurdles. ‘There is a lot to look forward to and I think there are some stars in there."

BALLEE "The two novice hurdles he won at Taunton last season were very encouraging and by far his best run was at Aintree in April when he was second in the two-mile Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle. "He then got very wound up in the Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock in May and blew his race before it started so you can put a line through that. "He will probably have a run over hurdles before he goes chasing because he is quite a buzzy, keen front-running sort. That might take the fizz out if him before he goes over fences. He has a rating of 137 and I hope that can be built on over fences." BOBBY’S NELSON "He had a leg problem having had a very promising Bumper run when second at Chepstow in January. He is coming back into work next week. He won’t be seen until after Christmas but I am very excited about what he can do when we do see him." DON’T WIND ME UP "He is one bought by my daughter Molly and was bred by Sarah Hobbs and Richard Johnson. He put in a very encouraging run in his first Bumper last year when fourth at Chepstow. He then had a slight injury to his knee but he is back in full work and ready to run as soon as the ground allows. "He is working nicely. He will start off over two miles but will get further. I hope he is a very nice prospect." FRENCH SHIP "When he was second to 20/1 shot Palacio in a two-mile novice hurdle at Chepstow last month, Michael (Nolan) rode the race to beat the fancied runners, which he did but the 20-1 shot slipped away and had an unassailable lead by the time they got to the second-last. "It was frustrating to be beaten but there were a lot more positives than negatives to take out of the race. He will be ridden differently next time and possibly over slightly further. He is entered over 2m 3f at Chepstow on Wednesday (November 6)." GEORGI GIRL "She had a really good time last season, winning twice over hurdles. She has been schooling well over fences and will run in about three weeks time, again when we can find some nice ground. She will probably start off over two or two-and-a-quarter miles. She is not the biggest but she has a nice jump in her. She is rated124, which for a mare is not too bad, and I think she will improve for another year and fences." GINGERBRED "He ran well when third in a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase at Chepstow last month on his first run of the season (replay below). We had some problems with him last season which is why we didn’t run him as many times as we would have liked. "He is a much more robust horse this season and hopefully will stand more racing. He probably wants a bit further on better ground."

GOSHHOWPOSH "He ran nicely on his comeback at Chepstow when sixth in a three-mile novice handicap on his first time over fences. He made a couple of mistakes which didn’t help his cause so that made the run more encouraging. ‘‘He will stay long-distance chasing. He will come on a small bit for his first run. He has a mark off 125 and I would hope he would be able to get into the 130s over fences." IMPERIAL SAINT "It was a very special day when he won on his chasing debut at Aintree last month. He has a lovely team of people involved with him and for a lot of them it was a dream to have a runner at Aintree, let alone a winner. "Running for the Richard Johnson Racing syndicate it was a very emotional day. He may go back to Aintree on Saturday (November 9) for another two-mile handicap chase or Sandown the following day for a two-mile novice handicap chase. We will be guided by what the handicapper does but I think he is very progressive and, although he won over two miles and will stay at that next time, I am sure he will be effective over further." INTO THE PARK "He ran a bit free and didn’t really finish his race when unplaced in the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow last month. He didn’t scope absolutely clean afterwards so I think there were reasons for that disappointing run. "We will get him back right and run over fences now and I think two and a half miles. He has been schooling well. "We thought he ran moderately in his first Bumper last season but that turned out to be quite a decent race and he was unfortunate not to win first time over hurdles at Aintree when he slipped up on the bend and he went on to win at Newbury and Taunton. "He is a much stronger horse this year. I am sure time will be a massive benefit to him." KAYF DANCER "He was third behind The New Lion, who looked quite special, in a division of the Chepstow maiden hurdle on the same day Murphy’s Milan ran in the other division. "He had been third in an Exeter Bumper in January 2023 and then fifth in a Newbury novice hurdle in December last year. His Chepstow run was encouraging and he will get further. He is a big, raw horse. There is no rush to run him too many times but he has a good level of ability and he will make a lovely chaser when he gets to that stage."

KIKIJO "He won his only hurdle race in France at Nantes in October as a three-year-old last year. He is working very nicely and will run soon but he won on soft ground in France and I am sure that is what he wants. Because he won last year, he has to go into handicaps." KINGSTON GENT "I bought him at the Cheltenham May sale. He is a son of Kingston Hill and is ready to run and will start off straight over hurdles. He runs for a syndicate of new owners that I have put together. They are all excited about getting to the racecourse to see him run which will be imminent providing we have some rain." LIMIER D’ARTHEL "He is a three-year-old who has run and won once in France, an APQS mile and a half Flat race. He is working nicely and it is likely he will run in the next three weeks. He is one we are excited about getting on the course. We will see where he takes us." LIVIN ON LUCO "We were really pleased with him jumping when he won on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot (2m 5f) at the end of last month (replay below). He was very consistent last season but he is not the easiest horse to ride in that he doesn’t like to be in front too soon. His comeback win was over 2m 5f on heavy ground and he will get further on better ground. There was a lot to like about the comeback performance."

LOWRY’S BAR "He has been a superstar for us. My daughter Molly and Brian Murphy bought him after he finished second in his only Irish point-to-point. He won his first four races for us last season and probably wasn’t 100 per cent healthy when he finished second on his final run of the season at Exeter in February. "I put him away and was really pleased with his comeback fourth in the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow last month. He will run over fences next time, probably at Cheltenham or Exeter. He has done everything right and I hope he continues to do so." MAD MIKE "He was disappointing first time out when pulled up in a 2m 7f chase at Exeter last month. His scope wasn’t 100 per cent clean afterwards but he is back healthy now and he should be back on the track in the next three weeks." MASTERS LEGACY "He came back after a leg injury when seventh in a three-mile handicap chase at Exeter last month. He is still rated in the 130s but he showed enough at Exeter to think that old ability is still there. Having been off the track for a long time, he will come on for the run and he did make a couple of mistakes which didn’t help. He is definitely one to keep on the right side of." MURPHY’S MILAN "He was fourth in the other hot division of a maiden hurdle at Chepstow behind Quebecois last month. He will definitely be competitive in his coming runs over hurdles. He probably stays a bit further than the 2m 3f of the Chepstow race but he is only a young horse so we will not step him up too far trip just yet. He is still backward and green so there is plenty of improvement in him." ROYAL JEWEL "He ran very nicely first time over fences when second at Newton Abbot last month in a two-mile handicap chase. He will stick to that distance. His jumping was really pleasing. He will get further in time but doesn’t need it yet. He is going in the right direction." OH MY JOHNNY "He is another one for Richard Johnson’s syndicate. He ran nicely when fourth in a novice hurdle at Ludlow last month. He would have finished third but for a bad mistake three out. That was very encouraging and there is lots to build on."