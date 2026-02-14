BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle report and free video replay

Alexei continued his progression with a hard-fought win in the Grade 2 BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton on Saturday.
Joe Tizzard's Unibet Champion Hurdle outsider was sent off the 1/2 favourite to see off three rivals here and it soon developed into a match between himself Paul Nicholls' Rubaud.
The latter tried to make all under Sam Twiston-Davies and while he was off the bridle before the strong-travelling Alexei he found plenty for pressure to make Alexei work for his win.
Brendan Powell edged his way to the front at the last obstacle and, while he had to get pretty serious on the run for home, Alexei was too strong and won by a length-and-a-quarter.
Paddy Power trimmed the winner to 20/1 from 25s in their NRNB Champion Hurdle market.
The winning trainer was watching on from Ascot and told ITV Racing: "He was stepping up in grade, the second has a cracking record around there and on ground that's probably soft enough for him.
"I only really watched it on my phone but he's got the job done in Graded company. There are discussions to be had but we'll have a crack (at the Champion Hurdle). I think he's a good traveller through a race, whether he's good enough we'll find out, but the thing he will do is travel into it and if he's good enough, he's good enough.
"It's exciting and that was a nice winner in its own right today."
Winning rider Powell added: “I went to put the race to bed between two out and the last.
“He had a bit of a look at the last, which he has done before, but he got from A to B. It gave the second horse a bit of a sniff but I was really happy with the way he picked up again, especially in that ground.
“He has come here and won a Kingwell and I’ll leave the Champion Hurdle with the boss and Garth and Anne to decide. I wouldn’t mind having a go in it anyway!”
Three winners of the Kingwell Hurdle have gone on to Champion Hurdle success this century – Hors La Loi III (2002), Katchit (2008) and Golden Ace (2025).
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Gamble landed in Agatha Christie
Earlier in the afternoon, Queens Gamble (Harry Derham/Paul O’Brien, 100/30) came home in front in the Listed BetMGM Agatha Christie Mares' Novices' Chase, which was rescheduled to today’s card following the abandonment of Exeter last Sunday. This was the eight-year-old’s fourth Listed success, following two bumper wins and a success at the same level over hurdles.
Overhauling leader and 1/3 Favourite Bluey just after the second last, Queens Gamble stayed on well for a comfortable two and a quarter length success in the two-mile contest.
Harry Derham said: “I’m so, so pleased for her owners (Alex Frost and Ed Galvin). There are a big group of people behind this mare and she had a torrid summer with two really bad bouts of colic.
“I think her owners would want to say thank you very much to Emily Matten, who looks after her when she goes back to Ladywood Stud and my travelling head girl Amy who rides her at home every day – when she complains she can’t hold her I know she’s in good form. I can claim no credit for this win at all!
“It means a lot for her to win again because at one stage during the summer we were wondering if she would even come back into training as she had such a torrid time. For her owners, I am absolutely chuffed to bits.
“Obviously black type for mares is important, and she is almost like a family pet to the Frosts and Galvins – they adore her. Just to see her get another day in the sun is really, really special.
“Emily and Alex’s team at Ladywood did such a fantastic job and she came back to me in really good condition. We said if the engine wasn’t still there, we wouldn’t continue. She has not become the easiest to train, but I knew having that run a couple of weeks ago it would have improved her. She didn’t love the ground today but travelled beautifully and jumped great.
“It was hugely satisfying.”
