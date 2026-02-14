BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle report and free video replay

Joe Tizzard's Unibet Champion Hurdle outsider was sent off the 1/2 favourite to see off three rivals here and it soon developed into a match between himself Paul Nicholls' Rubaud.

The latter tried to make all under Sam Twiston-Davies and while he was off the bridle before the strong-travelling Alexei he found plenty for pressure to make Alexei work for his win.

Brendan Powell edged his way to the front at the last obstacle and, while he had to get pretty serious on the run for home, Alexei was too strong and won by a length-and-a-quarter.

Paddy Power trimmed the winner to 20/1 from 25s in their NRNB Champion Hurdle market.

The winning trainer was watching on from Ascot and told ITV Racing: "He was stepping up in grade, the second has a cracking record around there and on ground that's probably soft enough for him.

"I only really watched it on my phone but he's got the job done in Graded company. There are discussions to be had but we'll have a crack (at the Champion Hurdle). I think he's a good traveller through a race, whether he's good enough we'll find out, but the thing he will do is travel into it and if he's good enough, he's good enough.

"It's exciting and that was a nice winner in its own right today."

Winning rider Powell added: “I went to put the race to bed between two out and the last.

“He had a bit of a look at the last, which he has done before, but he got from A to B. It gave the second horse a bit of a sniff but I was really happy with the way he picked up again, especially in that ground.

“He has come here and won a Kingwell and I’ll leave the Champion Hurdle with the boss and Garth and Anne to decide. I wouldn’t mind having a go in it anyway!”

Three winners of the Kingwell Hurdle have gone on to Champion Hurdle success this century – Hors La Loi III (2002), Katchit (2008) and Golden Ace (2025).