BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle preview: Dan Skelton wary of Constitution Hill

Dan Skelton is surprised to see The New Lion installed as favourite over Constitution Hill for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday week.
The six-year-old will be putting his unbeaten record on the line as he steps into open company for the first time and does so with a weight-adjusted Timeform rating of 172p.
That compares to the 177 Constitution Hill sits on and Skelton said: “He’s favourite but we’ve got to come up to Constitution Hill’s level. I’m not having it the other way, no chance. And the way Nicky is talking, Nicky is saying he’s back to his best, well if he is, then look out. The concentration has to be on what Constitution Hill can do because he’s been there and done it.
“God knows what Willie’s going to send over and if Constitution Hill is anywhere near where Nicky says he is then look out. I was at Worcester and saw him work and he worked very well. If I was his trainer, I’d be very happy so they’ve every right o be talking bullishly. All eyes will be drawn to him.”
The New Lion will be racing over two miles for only the second time in his career on Saturday having been campaigned at further since winning a bumper at Market Rasen in April 2024.
He ended his novice hurdle season with two Grade One victories in the Challow at Newbury and Turner Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham where he had Final Demand back in third.
"With The New Lion we're stepping into uncharted territory in terms of grade and also the trip," Skelton continued. "We’ve got to go out there and do it. It feels like he can, I wouldn’t be pitching him into it if I didn’t think he could, and the Turners has a good reputation when it comes to dropping back in trip weirdly, I don’t why," the trainer continued.
"So, I think we’ve got those ticks, but we know how hard it’s going to be and the way he’s talking, Constitution Hill is going to be very hard to beat.
"The New Lion is a horse who wouldn’t be a flashy workhorse, but we had him on grass the other day and he had an away day. He’s a horse who anticipates when a race is coming, he’s quite an unusual character, he can always read the script.
"He gets himself ready and he will be for Newcastle. Like L’eau Du Sud, we have to be ready because if he is going to step up to the big boys then we’ve got to find out. The New Lion will be ready. We’re going into Constitution Hill’s backyard and are going to have to be ready to do it."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.