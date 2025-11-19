BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle preview: Dan Skelton wary of Constitution Hill

Dan Skelton is surprised to see The New Lion installed as favourite over Constitution Hill for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday week.

The six-year-old will be putting his unbeaten record on the line as he steps into open company for the first time and does so with a weight-adjusted Timeform rating of 172p. That compares to the 177 Constitution Hill sits on and Skelton said: “He’s favourite but we’ve got to come up to Constitution Hill’s level. I’m not having it the other way, no chance. And the way Nicky is talking, Nicky is saying he’s back to his best, well if he is, then look out. The concentration has to be on what Constitution Hill can do because he’s been there and done it. “God knows what Willie’s going to send over and if Constitution Hill is anywhere near where Nicky says he is then look out. I was at Worcester and saw him work and he worked very well. If I was his trainer, I’d be very happy so they’ve every right o be talking bullishly. All eyes will be drawn to him.” The New Lion will be racing over two miles for only the second time in his career on Saturday having been campaigned at further since winning a bumper at Market Rasen in April 2024.