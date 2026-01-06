BetMGM Champion Chase entries: Sir Gino given option

Nicky Henderson is keeping his options open with Sir Gino having given the six-year-old an entry in the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Joe and Marie Donnelly’s charge is favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle after returning from a year on the sidelines to run away with the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.
The trainer has since indicated hurdling’s blue riband is the gelding’s target but he has entered him for the day two feature at the Festival along with Jonbon.
Last year’s winner Marine Nationale is ante-post favourite to successfully defend his title after an encouraging return to action at Leopardstown over Christmas where he was touched off by Solness in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase.
Barry Connell’s charge did well to finish as close as he did after a bad mistake at the second. Both the winner and third home Majborough are in at Cheltenham too.
Willie Mullins, trainer of the latter, has another leading contender in Betfair Tingle Creek winner Il Etait Temps along with Energumene, winner of this race in 2022 and 2023.
2024 hero Captain Guinness is among the entries for Henry De Bromhead along with Quilixios who was second when falling at the final fence last season.
Dan Skelton has three entries, L’Eau du Sud, the thriving Thistle Ask and Calico.
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 9/4 Marine Nationale, 3 Il Etait Temps, 7 Majborough, 12 L’Eau Du Sud, 16 Sir Gino, 20 Quilixios, Solness, Thistle Ask, 25 Jonbon, 33 Found A Fifty, 40 Gidleigh Park, Irish Panther, 50 bar
