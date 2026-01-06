BetMGM Champion Chase entries: Sir Gino given option

Joe and Marie Donnelly’s charge is favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle after returning from a year on the sidelines to run away with the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

The trainer has since indicated hurdling’s blue riband is the gelding’s target but he has entered him for the day two feature at the Festival along with Jonbon.

Last year’s winner Marine Nationale is ante-post favourite to successfully defend his title after an encouraging return to action at Leopardstown over Christmas where he was touched off by Solness in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase.

Barry Connell’s charge did well to finish as close as he did after a bad mistake at the second. Both the winner and third home Majborough are in at Cheltenham too.