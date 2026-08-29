BetMGM Atalanta Stakes report and reaction: Love Dynasty digs deep at Sandown

Love Dynasty came out on top in a close finish to the BetMGM Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park.
There were five fillies still in with a chance with a furlong to travel in the Group 3 event over a mile and it was Neil Callan's mount, sent off the 33/1 outsider, who emerged between rivals Secret Of Life and Moon Target to edge ahead close home.
The five-year-old hadn't had her head in front since landing a Nottingham novice for William Haggas but toughed it out in the conditions to open her account for her current yard, ultimately beating the staying-on Noche Clasica (14/1) by a neck, with 7/2 chance Moon Target another neck further back in third and Secret Of Life (4/1) fourth.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.