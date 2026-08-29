BetMGM Atalanta Stakes report and reaction: Love Dynasty digs deep at Sandown

There were five fillies still in with a chance with a furlong to travel in the Group 3 event over a mile and it was Neil Callan's mount, sent off the 33/1 outsider, who emerged between rivals Secret Of Life and Moon Target to edge ahead close home.

The five-year-old hadn't had her head in front since landing a Nottingham novice for William Haggas but toughed it out in the conditions to open her account for her current yard, ultimately beating the staying-on Noche Clasica (14/1) by a neck, with 7/2 chance Moon Target another neck further back in third and Secret Of Life (4/1) fourth.