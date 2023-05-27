Dramatised struck a blow for the Classic generation by landing the Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.
William Buick was keen to get a run on the stands' rail aboard the winner who tracked the trailblazing Live In The Dream (7/1) before making her decisive move.
The daughter of Showcasing won the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last year and is heading back to the meeting again after picking up smartly when the gap opened and running on strongly to the line. The trio racing in that part of the track dominated the finish with Equilateral (20/1) coming through for second ahead of the long-time leader in third.
Paddy Power and Betfair halved the winner in price to 7/1 for the King's Stand at Ascot. Sky Bet were even more impressed and go 6s from 16s.
Disappointment of the race was The Platinum Queen who raced prominently before weakening inside the final two furlongs to finish last.
Winning trainer Karl Burke said: “I think the rail was an advantage on the day, we knew Live In The Dream was going to go forward and we were just going to tag onto him “I told William to try and keep as close to the rail as he could and he rode his luck a little bit, but there was just enough room to force his way through there.
“It was always the plan to start her off here, unless it was very heavy ground, and the plan now is to go for the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, then to York for the Nunthorpe and then back to America (Breeders’ Cup) hopefully.”
He went on: “She’s always had plenty of speed and it’s been about keeping her lid on her, but she’s a lot more mature this year. A trip to the Breeders’ Cup made her grow up. William has never sat on her before, but he said she was a little bit rusty and took a hundred yards to kick into top gear. We haven’t drilled her at home and I’m sure she’ll sharpen up from today.
“She deserves her shot at Group Ones and hopefully we can nick one. The owner (Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics) is in Monaco for Grand Prix. He didn’t need to go over there to see a Formula One, did he?”
Buick told ITV Racing: “She has taken on older sprinters who are tough and seasoned. It was her return this year so you would expect to see some improvement. She was so professional all throughout – she was really relaxed beforehand and Karl and all the team have done a great job with her over the winter. Even with the weight that they get, it’s never easy taking on older sprinters but she was top class last year and it looks like it is going to carry on this year.”
