Dramatised struck a blow for the Classic generation by landing the Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.

William Buick was keen to get a run on the stands' rail aboard the winner who tracked the trailblazing Live In The Dream (7/1) before making her decisive move. The daughter of Showcasing won the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last year and is heading back to the meeting again after picking up smartly when the gap opened and running on strongly to the line. The trio racing in that part of the track dominated the finish with Equilateral (20/1) coming through for second ahead of the long-time leader in third. Paddy Power and Betfair halved the winner in price to 7/1 for the King's Stand at Ascot. Sky Bet were even more impressed and go 6s from 16s. Disappointment of the race was The Platinum Queen who raced prominently before weakening inside the final two furlongs to finish last.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Karl Burke said: “I think the rail was an advantage on the day, we knew Live In The Dream was going to go forward and we were just going to tag onto him “I told William to try and keep as close to the rail as he could and he rode his luck a little bit, but there was just enough room to force his way through there. “It was always the plan to start her off here, unless it was very heavy ground, and the plan now is to go for the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, then to York for the Nunthorpe and then back to America (Breeders’ Cup) hopefully.” He went on: “She’s always had plenty of speed and it’s been about keeping her lid on her, but she’s a lot more mature this year. A trip to the Breeders’ Cup made her grow up. William has never sat on her before, but he said she was a little bit rusty and took a hundred yards to kick into top gear. We haven’t drilled her at home and I’m sure she’ll sharpen up from today. “She deserves her shot at Group Ones and hopefully we can nick one. The owner (Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics) is in Monaco for Grand Prix. He didn’t need to go over there to see a Formula One, did he?”

🚀 The classy 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 dazzled in the (Group 2) Temple Stakes on her return for Karl Burke!



🗣️ "She’s always had plenty of speed and it’s been about keeping her lid on her, but she’s a lot more mature this year." pic.twitter.com/0m5GQfvmzO — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 27, 2023