David Ord
David Ord

Betfred St Leger reaction: David Ord on the victory of Scandinavia

By David Ord
Sat September 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Our man at the track reflects on Scandinavia's victory in the 2025 Betfred St Leger.

For a moment you feel like you’re ringside at Madison Square Garden.

“…and the winner of the Betfred St Leger, SCANDINAVVVIIIAAA”, raceday presenter Bobby Beevers roars into his microphone.

Behind me the latest hero of the world’s oldest Classic arrives back at the winners’ enclosure.

The crowd respond, applause and cheers ring out. Plenty have backed him. Plenty have dried out having been drenched to the bone by a torrential downpour during the Champagne Stakes an hour or so earlier.

Now it’s blue skies and glorious early autumn sunshine and all appreciate what they’ve just seen. A colt who has had to win the Leger four times.

Scandinavia wins the St Leger
Scandinavia wins the St Leger
