Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Lambourn comes home clear in the Derby
Lambourn comes home clear in the Derby

Betfred St Leger: Lambourn and Scandinavia set to run

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 01, 2025 · 1h ago

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed both Lambourn and Scandinavia are on target for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday week.

The pair dominate the betting for the final Classic of the season and are set to be joined in the final line-up by stablemate Stay True.

Scandinavia is currently 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet having got the better of Illinois in the Goodwood Cup on his latest start.

Lambourn is 4/1 despite being a dual Derby winner. He returned to action in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month when fading late into fifth behind Pride Of Arras.

Stay True, from the final crop of Galileo, was a length-and-three-quarters ahead of him in fourth on the Knavesmire on his first start since finishing second behind Puppet Master in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

Speaking on Monday, O'Brien said: "For Doncaster at the moment we’re thinking of three, the Derby winner, Goodwood Cup winner and Stay True."

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING