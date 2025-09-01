Betfred St Leger: Lambourn and Scandinavia set to run

The pair dominate the betting for the final Classic of the season and are set to be joined in the final line-up by stablemate Stay True.

Scandinavia is currently 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet having got the better of Illinois in the Goodwood Cup on his latest start.

Lambourn is 4/1 despite being a dual Derby winner. He returned to action in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month when fading late into fifth behind Pride Of Arras.

Stay True, from the final crop of Galileo, was a length-and-three-quarters ahead of him in fourth on the Knavesmire on his first start since finishing second behind Puppet Master in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

Speaking on Monday, O'Brien said: "For Doncaster at the moment we’re thinking of three, the Derby winner, Goodwood Cup winner and Stay True."